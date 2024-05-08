David Guetta’s F*** Me I’m Famous! returns to Ushuaïa Ibiza

David Guetta‘s legendary F*** I’m Famous! returns to Ushuaïa Ibiza this summer, with another untouchable series of weekly events. The Grammy Award-winning superstar will perform every Monday from 3 June to 7 October, joined on Ushuaïa Ibiza’s world-renowned open-air stage by standout acts from the cutting-edge of house, dance and electro, including returning favourites and new school superstars.

Everything about F*** ME I’M FAMOUS is extraordinary – it is one of the island’s most original and longest-running parties and attracts only the biggest names in the music world. Ushuaïa Ibiza is the perfect home for Guetta’s famous musical showmanship with its dazzling light shows, high-spec sound system, and festival atmosphere, all of which add to the inescapably uplifting energy of each magnificent Monday.

The main man himself leads the musical charge each week, blending his own mega-hits with F*** Me I’m Famous! favourites, future classics and plenty in between. Joining him this season will be ACRAZE, a high-energy selector who blends house, dance and hip-hop and whose biggest hit ”Do It To It’ has been streamed 12 billion times, Dutch innovator Afrojack, and global dance music ambassador Armin van Buuren who will play a special b2b set with David Guetta. Watch out for a very special performance from sensational British vocalist, chart-topper and frequent Guetta collaborator Becky Hill, plus more from electro house favourite Benny Benassi, charismatic French house and disco man Bob Sinclar, Grammy Award-winning Frenchman Cedric Gervais, tropical house innovator Felix Jaehn, and definitive Dutch house don Fedde Le Grand. New school UK house stars Joel Corry and Jonas Blue also join the bill, alongside master of melodic house Martin Solveig, future house figurehead Oliver Heldens, GRAMMY-nominated house duo SIDEPIECE, and the vibrant and uplifting dance sounds of Florida-based pair Sofi Tukker. All this, plus Chico Rose, DJs From Mars, Goodboys, Hypaton, Ian Asher, Jaden Bojsen, KC Lights, Marten Hørger, Mike Williams, Monki, N0sefin, Öwnboss, Paul Reynolds, Phante and Seth Hills.

F*** ME I’M FAMOUS has long been a bucket-list party for anyone heading to Ibiza and in 2024 it will reach all new levels once more. This most essential party is the only way to start the week and one that never fails to leave an indelible mark on all who experience it. Get your ticket now before they sell out at theushuaiaexperience.com.

USHUAÏA IBIZA 2024 – KEY DATES & RESIDENCIES

Tickets / info: theushuaiaexperience.com

Monday 3 Jun – 7 Oct: F*** Me I’m Famous! By David Guetta

Tuesday 7 May – 1 Oct: Defected

Wednesday 15 May – 2 Oct (excl. 24/7, 14/8, 4/9): Tomorrowland Presents Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike

Wednesday 24 Jul, 14 Aug, 4 Sep: elrow

Thursday 20 Jun – 26 Sep: Martin Garrix

Friday 31 May – 13 Sep (excl. 7/6) and Sunday 9 Jun: Calvin Harris

Saturday 4 May – 5 Oct: Ants

Sunday 14 Jul: Dom Dolla

Sunday 21 July – 25 August: Swedish House Mafia

Sunday 1 Sep – 29 Sep: Armin Van Buuren