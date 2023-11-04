David Guetta Returns with Star-Studded ‘Big FU’

After a succession of hits throughout the year, David Guetta returns with the highly anticipated single ‘Big FU,’ featuring Afropop star Ayra Starr and Chicago rapper Lil Durk.

The French icon has recently officially announced this release on his social media, unveiling the equally fantastic artwork created by French street artist Mr Brainwash, who has previously collaborated with Guetta.

This is a year where the hits keep coming continuously for David Guetta: from the most recent mega hit ‘Baby Don’t Hurt Me’ with pop stars Anne-Marie and Coi Leray to the undisputed hit of the year and Spotify global #1, ‘I’m Good (Blue).’ ‘Big FU’ is sure to join this list of hits that seem to have no end in sight for the end of 2023.

