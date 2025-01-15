David Guetta Breaks Dance Radio Record with 17th #1 Hit ‘Forever Young’

David Guetta Sets New Record with 17th Dance Radio #1 Hit, ‘Forever Young’

Global EDM sensation David Guetta has officially shattered records, earning his 17th #1 on Dance Radio with the viral hit “Forever Young” featuring Ava Max and Alphaville. The track has dominated the Billboard Dance/Mix Show Airplay chart and is climbing other key charts, including Adult Pop Airplay (Top 10) and Top 40 (Top 15).

“Forever Young” has become a global phenomenon, amassing over 82 million streams since its release and inspiring over 3 million TikTok creations. Like Guetta’s 2022 megahit “I’m Good (Blue)” with Bebe Rexha, which has surpassed 3.4 billion streams, the song’s viral success on social media platforms has propelled it to the top of the streaming charts.

The single reimagines Alphaville’s 1980s classic with Guetta’s signature energetic beats and Ava Max’s powerful vocals. Known for hits like “Sweet but Psycho”, Max adds a modern flair to the track, resonating with both nostalgic listeners and new fans.

“Forever Young” has also become a centerpiece of Guetta’s legendary F* Me I’m Famous! residency** at Ushuaïa Ibiza. The song reached new heights in September 2024, when Ava Max joined Guetta onstage at the residency’s closing party for a show-stopping live performance. Captured and widely shared on TikTok, this unforgettable moment further boosted the song’s reach. Fans can now relive the magic with a special “Live At Ushuaïa” version available on Guetta’s official YouTube channel.

“Forever Young” caps off an extraordinary year for Guetta. In 2024, he delivered a string of hits, including:

“I Don’t Wanna Wait” with OneRepublic

with “Raving” with Afrojack

with “Never Going Home” with Alesso and Madison Love

Each release showcases Guetta’s innovative spirit while staying true to the signature sound that has made him a household name.

With over 53 billion streams, 7 UK #1 singles, and 14 Grammy nominations, Guetta continues to dominate the global dance music scene. He has topped DJ Mag’s Top 100 DJs list four times and won numerous accolades, including ‘Best Electronic Act’ at the MTV EMAs.

From headlining major festivals like Tomorrowland, Ultra Miami, and EDC Vegas to launching a new two-year residency at the Fontainebleau in Las Vegas and Miami Beach, Guetta is setting new standards in live performances with cutting-edge visuals and unforgettable music.

With the massive success of “Forever Young,” Guetta shows no signs of slowing down. Fans eagerly anticipate his next move, whether it’s a new collaboration, another viral hit, or more groundbreaking live performances.

David Guetta continues to redefine electronic music, connecting with audiences across generations and proving that his legacy is as timeless as his music.