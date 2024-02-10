Greek Edition

David Guetta Drops Official Rework of Mason and Princess Superstar's 'Perfect (Exceeder)'

Rework of a Dance Classic . Breathing New Life into 'Perfect (Exceeder)'

By Hit Channel
In
Dance / EDM
David Guetta unveils his latest creation: an official rework of Mason and Princess Superstar's iconic track, 'Perfect (Exceeder)'.

David Guetta unveils his latest creation: an official rework of Mason and Princess Superstar’s iconic track, ‘Perfect (Exceeder)‘. Dive into the revamped version below!

Out now via Armada Music, Guetta brings his unique touch to the electro-house anthem, infusing it with his signature style and energy.

Reflecting on the collaboration, Guetta expresses his excitement: “Mason and Princess Superstar created something so special with the original; there is no surprise that it is gaining such momentum all over again. The track is a true timeless classic, and I’m thrilled to now be a part of it!

Mason also shares his thoughts on the link-up, acknowledging Guetta’s legendary status: “David built up such a legendary catalogue, steering the course of dance music for decades. It goes without saying it’s a massive honor for the track to be reworked by a star of his magnitude.”

Originally released in 2007, ‘Perfect (Exceeder)‘ blends Mason’s instrumental dance track ‘Exceeder’ with Princess Superstar’s electro-pop single ‘Perfect’, creating a dynamic fusion that captivated audiences worldwide.

The resurgence of the track, propelled by its feature in the 2023 film Saltburn, has catapulted it back into the spotlight, re-entering the UK Top 30 after 17 years and securing a spot in the Top 10 of the Billboard Hot Dance / Electronica Songs chart for the first time.

Princess Superstar expresses her gratitude for Guetta’s contribution, stating, “David Guetta is a powerhouse, and I am so honored and excited that he chose to contribute in his inimitable way to the track. The revamped version is undeniably epic!

Adding to the excitement, London-based DJ and producer 1991 delivers a drum & bass refit of ‘Perfect (Exceeder)’, adding another layer of diversity to the track’s remix collection, also released via Armada Music.

Listen to David Guetta’s remix, out today, below.

