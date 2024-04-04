David Guetta and OneRepublic Collaborate on ‘I Don’t Wanna Wait’

David Guetta and OneRepublic Team Up for “I Don’t Wanna Wait”!

Fresh off his debut last month, David Guetta has joined forces with OneRepublic on their latest track, “I Don’t Wanna Wait.” With the song’s release just around the corner, Guetta has treated fans to a behind-the-scenes glimpse in a newly shared video.

- Advertisement -

In the footage, the renowned DJ, who recently celebrated the birth of his first child with Jessica Ledon, is seen collaborating with OneRepublic in the studio. Guetta is engrossed in his work on a laptop, while Ryan Tedder delivers powerful vocals into a nearby microphone. The synergy between the two artists is palpable as they craft their new musical creation.

This sneak peek arrives hot on the heels of Guetta’s electrifying performance at the Ultra Music Festival in Miami, where he premiered his collaboration with Ryan Tedder. It’s the same festival where the French DJ made waves with his chart-topping hit “Baby Don’t Hurt Me,” featuring Anne-Marie and Coi Leray, back in 2023.