David Guetta and Kim Petras Unleash Nostalgic Anthem ‘When We Were Young (The Logical Song)’

In a dynamic collaboration, Grammy-winning and critically acclaimed superstars David Guetta and Kim Petras have joined forces for their much-anticipated new single, “When We Were Young (The Logical Song)“. Available now via Warner Records, the track is a futuristic banger that skillfully blends past influences with contemporary beats, marking another triumph for the French maestro.

Listen to the single and watch the captivating music video, directed by the talented Hannah Lux Davis.

“When We Were Young” is a high-energy stormer with a nostalgic twist, boasting high BPMs, hyperpop elements, and classic ’90s piano, all seamlessly woven into David Guetta’s distinctive sound. The infectious chorus, “When we were young, it seemed that life was so wonderful,” sung by Kim Petras, encapsulates the essence of the song, delivering nostalgic verses about the innocence of youth. Crafted around a pitched-up interpolation of Supertramp’s classic “The Logical Song,” this collaboration promises to be another chart-topping success for the musical genius.

This release follows Guetta’s earlier triumph this year with the global hit “Baby Don’t Hurt Me,” featuring pop sensations Anne-Marie and Coi Leray. Preceded by the multi-platinum success of “I’m Good (Blue)” with Bebe Rexha, the latter earned Guetta a Grammy nomination for Best Dance/Electronic Recording, secured the top spot on official charts in 11 markets, peaked at #1 on US Top 40 & Dance Radio charts, and amassed over 2.2 billion streams to date.

“I’m Good (Blue)” is currently nominated for three Billboard Music Awards in the categories of Top Collaboration, Top Billboard Global Song, and Top Dance/Electronic Song. In addition to his nominations, Guetta is also up for Top/Dance Electronic Artist, and he will be performing alongside Rexha at the Billboard Music Awards on Sunday, November 19th.

Adding to his prolific year, Guetta recently dropped “Big FU” with Ayra Starr and Lil Durk, following his collaboration with Zara Larsson, “On My Love.” Throughout the summer, he released singles with MORTEN, Bebe Rexha, Shouse, and more. Notably, he showcased his versatility with remixes, including renditions of Jung Kook’s “Seven (feat. Latto)” and reworks of cassö, RAYE, D-Block Europe’s “Prada” with Hypaton, and Tony Touch’s “Apaga La Luz,” among others.

As the year draws to a close, David Guetta continues to prove his prowess in the music industry, consistently delivering chart-topping hits and pushing the boundaries of musical innovation. Stay tuned for more electrifying releases from this iconic duo.

When we were young

It seemed that life was so wonderful

A colorful miracle

Remember how everything was so beautiful?

I miss the old days when the skies were blue

I miss the long nights staying up with you

I miss the summer ’cause we were in it together

I miss my hometown, don’t you miss it too?

Driving to nowhere, nothing else to do

I miss the old days, I wish they lasted forever

When we were young

It seemed that life was so wonderful

A colorful miracle

Remember how everything was so beautiful?

Woah, when we were young

It seemed that life was so simple then

So innocent, infinite

Look at us now, it’s so different, isn’t it?

I miss the ocean, the hair across your face

The little moments before we moved away

And looking back now, we should’ve stayed there forever

And now we’re over the moon and we’re under the stars

Know where we’ve been and we know who we are

And even as time goes by, I’ll always remember

When we were young

It seemed that life was so wonderful

A colorful miracle

Remember how everything was so beautiful?

Woah, when we were young

It seemed that life was so simple then

So innocent, infinite

Look at us now, it’s so different, isn’t it?