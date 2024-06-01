Dave East x Mike & Keys Release New Project ‘Apt 6E’ & New Video For “God Produced It”

Dave East and Mike & Keys reminisce on the past while celebrating the present with their new collaborative project APT 6E.

Since 2019, Dave East and six-time Grammy-nominated production duo, Mike & Keys, (widely known for executive producing Nipsey Hussle’s masterful Victory Lap album and music with Jay-Z, Dr. Dre, Eminem, 50 Cent, and Snoop Dogg amongst many others) have a long history of creating dependably timeless music; such as the critically acclaimed projects HDIGH, Karma 3, Fortune Favors The Bold & 30 For 30.

Grammy-nominated rapper/entrepreneur/actor/athlete Dave East takes multi-hyphenate to a new level. After announcing their reformation with “So Much Changed,” (flipping 2Pac’s “So Much Pain”) and “Dangerous Riddum” featuring global, Reggae icon, and two-time Grammy award winner, Shaggy, Dave East and Mike & Keys have now released their new project APT 6E. In addition to releasing their new project, Dave and Mike & Keys have also released a new video for “God Produced It,” which can be viewed below.

- Advertisement -

After his departure from Def Jam, APT 6E also finds Dave East reclaiming his independent spirit as an artist.

“I lived in APT 6E at the Ravenswood Houses in Queens from 2010-2016. APT 6E is where I recorded most of my mixtapes, and where I lived when I signed with Nas. So in a way, I grew up in APT 6E” Dave East attests. “Sonically, production from Mike & Keys always pushes me as an artist. I’m grateful the collaboration came to life.”

“We love working with our brother Dave, and our catalog together is something we are really proud of” Mike & Keys proclaim. APT 6E is a soundtrack for Dave’s walk down memory lane, and maintaining that nostalgic energy from start to finish is something we feel like we accomplished.”

APT 6E is produced in its entirety by Mike & Keys and features guest appearances from Shaggy, Buddy, Kurupt, and Stacy Barthe.

APT 6E is now available at all DSP’s

TRACKLISTING:

- Advertisement -

At The Door (Intro)

Doin Great

God Produced It

Snow White

IDRN

Me Vs Me FEAT Stacy Barthe

This Lifestyle FEAT Kurupt

Ballin FEAT Buddy

Dangerous Riddum FEAT Shaggy

So Much Changed FEAT Stacy Barthe

Intervention

Can’t Even Know

Out The Way

I Remember

Store Run (Outro)