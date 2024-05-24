Since 2019, Grammy-nominated rapper, entrepreneur, actor, and athlete Dave East has been creating timeless music with the six-time Grammy-nominated production duo Mike & Keys. Known for their work on Nipsey Hussle’s Victory Lap album and collaborations with Jay-Z, Dr. Dre, Eminem, 50 Cent, and Snoop Dogg, Mike & Keys have a rich history of delivering critically acclaimed projects such as HDIGH, Karma 3, Fortune Favors The Bold, and 30 For 30.

Following the announcement of their reformation with the single “So Much Changed,” Dave East and Mike & Keys are set to release their collaborative album, Apt 6E, on May 31, 2024.

Today, the long-time collaborators dropped the album’s second single, “Dangerous Riddum,” featuring global reggae icon, two-time Grammy winner, and seven-time Grammy nominee Shaggy. “Dangerous Riddum” is now available on all digital streaming platforms.

- Advertisement -

As the weather warms up, Dave East and Shaggy float over a tropical Mike & Keys beat that evokes Caribbean breezes and exotic locations, making “Dangerous Riddum” a staple for your summertime playlist.

“Sonically, production from Mike & Keys always pushes me as an artist. We recorded this joint at Mike & Keys’ spot in LA and immediately reached out to Shaggy,” Dave East explains. “I’m grateful the collaboration came to life; Shaggy is a legend.”

“Working on ‘Dangerous Riddum’ with Dave East and Mike & Keys was a great experience,” Shaggy declared. “The track embodies a perfect blend of our styles, capturing the essence of summer with its vibrant, tropical vibes. I’m excited for fans to feel the energy we put into this song.”

“We always make amazing music with Dave, and having Shaggy on the record only elevates the vibe and takes it global,” Mike & Keys add. “We are excited to set the tone for the summer with this one.”

“Dangerous Riddum” is now available on all digital streaming platforms.