Dynamic Duo: DAMANTE & Gabry Ponte’s ‘Turn Me On’ Sets Dancefloors Ablaze

DAMANTE is back with a brand new single and an exciting announcement for fans who want to see more of him in 2024; the DJ and producer has just announced his Las Vegas residency at the wildly popular Zouk Nightclub, which begins on March 16th.

The Italian sensation has also teamed up with Gabry Ponte for his release “Turn Me On,” a dancefloor heater, out now on UK’s Cr2 Records, that’s guaranteed to get the crowd moving.

The track fuses sultry vocals and Latin-infused melodies with a tech-house bassline for an enticing sonic journey. Although he’s relatively new to the scene, DAMANTE’s Zouk Las Vegas residency has him joining the likes of ODESZA, Nicky Romero, ILLENIUM, DJ Snake, deadmau5, Kaskade, SLANDER, T-Pain, and more.

Read on for what the artist himself had to say about both “Turn Me On” and the residency below:

“I got into playing music when I was 12 because my family passed down this awesome passion. Started off just jamming for fun at parties ’cause I always loved it. And over time, that love turned into my absolute favorite thing to do. Somehow, I turned it into my job, and that 12-year-old me would never have guessed I’d be a resident DJ in Las Vegas at a spot like Zouk. Crazy, right? It’s a cool moment, a big deal for me, but really, it’s just the start. I wanna take over not just Vegas but rock stages all across the USA soon.” – DAMANTE about Las Vegas residency

“Working with Gabry Ponte was a total honor. When we started putting this track together, we both felt it had some serious power. Just a few years ago, teaming up with a legend like Gabry seemed impossible. Now, he’s even more legendary, not just in Europe but all over the world. So, it’s awesome to have collaborated with him. The track itself is a beast, a Latin-house fusion that could bring some real satisfaction. I gotta stress; for me, it’s just the kickoff of a new chapter in my music journey. I haven’t dropped much in the past year and a half because I’ve been hustling to reshape my whole approach to music. Fingers crossed that the coming years will be solid for me.” – DAMANTE about “Turn Me On” with Gabry Ponte

DAMANTE (Andrea Damante) is a well-known Italian DJ and producer. Thanks to his crazy energy in front of the public, his name began to spread from private parties to the local hotspot clubs of his home city, Verona.

Expanding his network day by day, he had the honor to open for Bob Sinclair, NERVO, Vinai, Serebro, and many more.

As well as his DJing career, he began working on his first musical productions, which made him achieve in just a few years the disclosure of his first Gold record with “Follow My Pump” with over 11M streams on Spotify and 29M views on Youtube. With his last releases like “SCARS” with Chico Rose and “Slap Me,” he is definitely aiming at an international audience.

He was also chosen as a testimonial of important brands such as YSL, Guess, Mont Blanc, and Marciano.

After more than 500 shows across Europe since 2017, including Tomorrowland, Dream Village Festival, Red Valley Festival, Cavo Paradiso, Amnesia, Super Paradise, in October 2023, Damante has performed together with DJ Snake and Tiësto 2 exclusive shows at one of the greatest clubs in Las Vegas – Zouk Nightclub.