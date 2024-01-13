Daft Punk’s Thomas Bangalter to Drop Exclusive Soundtrack for Surrealist Film ‘DAAAAAALÍ’

Legendary French musician and Daft Punk member Thomas Bangalter is gearing up for the release of his original soundtrack for the new Salvador Dalí-inspired film, ‘DAAAAAALÍ,’ through Ed Banger Records. The Parisian imprint made the announcement on January 9th via Instagram, revealing that the soundtrack will hit the shelves on February 7th.

Directed by French filmmaker and musician Quentin Dupieux, also known as Mr. Oizo, ‘DAAAAAALÍ’ is described as a “real fake biopic” that humorously explores the life of the surrealist artist Salvador Dalí. Ed Banger Records shared the exciting news on Instagram, stating, “Let’s start 2024 with something very special! Thrilled to welcome Thomas Bangalter on Ed Banger records for the release of the original soundtrack of DAAAAAALÍ.”

The soundtrack will be available as a limited edition 10″, accompanied by a poster. This collaboration marks a significant moment for music and film enthusiasts, promising a unique auditory experience from the acclaimed Daft Punk artist.

The release comes just under year on from Bangalter releasing ‘Mythologies’, his first album since the end of Daft Punk. The long-awaited release comprised Bangalter’s orchestral ballet score for the Angelin Preljocaj piece of the same name, which has been in the works since 2021.