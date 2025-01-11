Counter-Strike 2 Update Fixes Hilarious Grenade Bug and Tweaks Train Map

Counter-Strike 2 January 10, 2025 Update: Bug Fixes and Map Tweaks

Valve has rolled out a fresh update for Counter-Strike 2, addressing several issues, including a particularly amusing glitch introduced in a prior patch. This update improves gameplay while tweaking the recently reintroduced Train map, preparing it for competitive play.

Counter-Strike 2, the latest installment in the iconic tactical FPS series, continues to dominate as one of Steam’s most-played games. With a legacy spanning over 25 years, the game remains a favorite for players and esports fans alike.

One of the most talked-about changes in this patch is the fix for a bug caused by a previous update. The January 7 patch attempted to resolve grenade interactions with ragdolls, but instead introduced a glitch where players would be hilariously launched across maps upon death. While players found it entertaining, Valve quickly resolved it in this update, acknowledging the fun it provided with a tweet stating, “We will always have the memories.”

The update also brings significant changes to the Train map, which recently returned to the game. Key updates include:

Widening openings on A site between Hell and Tunnels.

between Hell and Tunnels. Adding barrels, dumpsters, and other cover in strategic locations.

Fixing visual bugs and adding dirt effects to enhance immersion.

These adjustments aim to prepare Train for its likely return to the competitive map pool, replacing Vertigo. Such updates highlight Valve’s commitment to balancing the game for both casual players and professional esports.

In addition to the map changes, the patch addressed various bugs and quality-of-life issues, including:

Fixing ragdoll glitches causing extreme initial velocities.

Correcting weapon deployment and inspection interactions.

Resolving UI issues with weapon case previews and annotation nodes.

Despite being over two decades old, Counter-Strike remains innovative, with Valve providing consistent support to ensure the game evolves while staying true to its roots. With the help of community modders, Counter-Strike 2 offers new maps and modes to keep its fanbase engaged.

As the series continues to refine its mechanics and expand its offerings, Counter-Strike 2 cements its position as one of the best tactical shooters of all time. Fans can expect more updates and exciting developments in the future.

Patch Notes – January 10, 2025

[MAPS] Train:

Fixed visual bugs and added dirt effects to objects.

Adjusted openings and added cover at key points.

Tweaked T spawn location for better balance.

[MISC]:

Fixed ragdoll physics bugs.

Improved weapon deployment and inspection interactions.

Resolved UI issues with Steam Game Recording and grenade annotations.

Counter-Strike 2 continues to evolve, ensuring players enjoy the tactical gameplay and competitive balance that has defined the series for decades.