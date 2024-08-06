Confidence Man Drops New Single “SO WHAT” Ahead of Upcoming Album “3AM (LA LA LA)”

Confidence Man Releases New Single “SO WHAT” from Upcoming Album

Confidence Man, the Australian dance-pop group, has released a new single, “SO WHAT,” from their upcoming album, 3AM (LA LA LA). The album will be available on October 18th via CHAOS/Polydor/I OH YOU. This follows their 2022 debut album, TILT.

The single “SO WHAT” was co-written with DMA’s guitarist Jonny Took and produced by Reggie Goodchild (keyboardist Lewis Stephenson) and Mark Ralph. Grace Stephenson, aka Janet Planet, describes it as an “on-shoulders anthem” that’s hard, fast, and powerful.

3AM (LA LA LA) includes new tracks and collaborations. The band also announced a picture-disc vinyl edition of the album, available for pre-order on their online store.

Confidence Man just finished international shows, including four performances at Glastonbury. They will perform in California this month before returning to Europe and the UK in November. The UK tour includes an extra date for their sold-out Brixton Academy show. Tickets are on sale now.

Their Australian tour starts on October 24th in Fremantle, with five more dates to follow.

The band is also releasing a ‘Fabric Presents’ mix on August 23rd, featuring exclusive tracks from Australian electronic artists and friends like Joe Goddard, Joshua James, Mona Yim, and The Emanations.

Confidence Man is set to captivate audiences with “SO WHAT” and the new album 3AM (LA LA LA). Don’t miss their energetic performances and innovative sound. Presale for the picture-disc vinyl and tour tickets are available now.

