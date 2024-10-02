Coldplay to Retire After 12th Album: Chris Martin Confirms Band’s Future Plans

After the release of their twelfth album, Coldplay will retire from producing new music. Chris Martin shared this news during an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1, stating: “We’ll only make 12 proper albums, that’s true. Yes, I promise,” Martin assured Lowe. “That limit is really important.”

This decision echoes the legacy of other iconic figures in history: “There are only seven Harry Potter books. The Beatles made only 12 and a half albums, Bob Marley had about the same, and they’re all our heroes. Plus, having that limit ensures high quality,” Martin added.

While their twelfth album will be their last full-length record, Martin hinted at the possibility of side projects with fellow band members Jonny Buckland, Guy Berryman, and Will Champion after the official retirement. Following the release of Moon Music, fans can expect just “two more proper albums” from the band before they conclude their journey.