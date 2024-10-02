back to top
Greek Edition

Coldplay to Retire After 12th Album: Chris Martin Confirms Band’s Future Plans

Chris Martin Announces Coldplay's Final Studio Albums, Citing Creative Legacy and Quality Control

By Hit Channel
In
Rock
Coldplay Debuts New Song 'All My Love' Live in Athens
Coldplay Debuts New Song 'All My Love' Live in Athens - screenshot from youtube video

After the release of their twelfth album, Coldplay will retire from producing new music. Chris Martin shared this news during an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1, stating: “We’ll only make 12 proper albums, that’s true. Yes, I promise,” Martin assured Lowe. “That limit is really important.”

This decision echoes the legacy of other iconic figures in history: “There are only seven Harry Potter books. The Beatles made only 12 and a half albums, Bob Marley had about the same, and they’re all our heroes. Plus, having that limit ensures high quality,” Martin added.

While their twelfth album will be their last full-length record, Martin hinted at the possibility of side projects with fellow band members Jonny Buckland, Guy Berryman, and Will Champion after the official retirement. Following the release of Moon Music, fans can expect just “two more proper albums” from the band before they conclude their journey.

- Advertisement -
Follow the Hit Channel on Google News so you don't miss any music news
Follow the Hit Channel on Spotify and discover amazing playlists

Related Articles

Stay in Touch

Please subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest news from Hit-Channel.com. Don't forget to follow us on social networks!

Hit Channel: Your hub for music excellence. Discover the latest hits, artist interviews, and musical insights. Your harmonious journey awaits!

Wednesday, October 2, 2024

© 2024, Hit Channel. All rights reserved