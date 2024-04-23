Coachella Announces Dates for 2025 Festival

Get ready to mark your calendars and secure your flower crowns because Coachella is gearing up for another unforgettable year! The dates for Coachella 2025 have just been unveiled, and it’s set to take place across the weekends of April 11 to April 13 and April 18 to April 20 at the iconic Empire Polo Club in Indio, California.

Just like the electrifying vibe of past years, both weekends are expected to deliver an awe-inspiring lineup, with only a few surprises tucked up our sleeves.

Advance ticket sales for Coachella 2025 kick off next Friday, May 3, exclusively on the official Coachella website. While details on ticket prices and bundles are yet to be disclosed, one thing’s for sure – it’s going to be an experience you won’t want to miss.

Advance Sale begins Friday, May 3 🌵 See you in the desert pic.twitter.com/I9uguTgNNi — Coachella (@coachella) April 22, 2024

- Advertisement -

While we eagerly await the unveiling of the lineup, let’s take a moment to reminisce about the magic of Coachella 2024. With headliners like Lana Del Rey, Tyler, the Creator, and Doja Cat, along with a stellar lineup featuring Blur, Peso Pluma, Lil Uzi Vert, Ice Spice, J Balvin, and Grimes, it was a weekend filled with unforgettable performances and surprise appearances, including a nostalgic No Doubt reunion and an unexpected visit from Sky Ferreira.

Stay tuned for more updates as we countdown to another epic Coachella celebration!