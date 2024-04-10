Coachella 2024 Week 1: Last Details

As the first weekend of the highly anticipated 2024 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival approaches in Indio, California, music enthusiasts worldwide are gearing up for an unforgettable experience. With just days remaining until the kickoff, the complete schedule has been unveiled, promising a lineup that will electrify the Colorado Desert.
Headlining this year’s festival are the iconic Lana Del Rey, the visionary Tyler, the Creator, and the captivating Doja Cat. Adding to the excitement, the festival boasts a highly anticipated No Doubt reunion, along with performances from a diverse array of artists including Ice Spice, Blur, J Balvin, Peso Pluma, Ken Carson, Jhené Aiko, and Justice, among others.
In a thrilling update, Vampire Weekend has been announced as a Saturday performer, igniting further anticipation. Their performance at the festival’s Outdoor Theatre at 5 p.m. Pacific promises to be a highlight of the weekend.
Innovating the festival experience, Coachella has once again partnered with YouTube as its exclusive streaming partner. This year, the platform introduces a groundbreaking multi-view feature, allowing fans to watch up to four live performances simultaneously. With each stage featuring its own live feed stream, viewers can immerse themselves in the festival’s magic from the comfort of their homes.
Accessible via Coachella’s YouTube channel, the livestream promises to deliver original footage, including live performances, behind-the-scenes content, and more. This innovative approach ensures that fans across the globe can partake in the festival’s excitement and energy.
Taking place at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, across two weekends from April 12-14 and April 19-21, Coachella continues to captivate audiences with its unparalleled lineup and immersive experiences. With headliners like Tyler, The Creator, Lana Del Rey, and Doja Cat leading the charge, alongside highly anticipated reunions and groundbreaking streaming features, Coachella 2024 is set to redefine the music festival experience.
Weekend 1 Schedule
(All times p.m., listed in Pacific Daylight Time)
Friday April 12
Coachella Stage
3:40-4:40 — Record Safari
4:45-5:30 — Young Miko
6:00-7:00 — Sabrina Carpenter
7:35-8:20 — Lil Uzi Vert
9:05-10:10 — Peso Pluma
11:20 — Lana Del Rey
Outdoor Theatre
4:15-5:15 — Fundido
5:25-6:10 — L’Impératrice
6:45-7:35 — Deftones
8:10-9:25 — Everything Always
10:15 — Justice
Sonora
1:00-2:00 – Doom Dave
2:00-2:30 – Upchuck
2:50-3:25 – Narrow Head
3:50-4:25 – Late Night Drive Home
4:50-5:30 – The Beths
5:55-6:35 – Eartheater
8:00-8:40 – Black Country, New Road
9:05-9:55 – Clown Core
10:20 – Son Rompe Pera
Gobi
2:00-2:40 – Cimafunk
3:10-3:50 – Kokoroko
4:20-5:00 – Sid Sriram
5:30-6:15 – Chappell Roan
6:45-7:30 – Brittany Howard
8:00-8:45 – Neil Frances
9:15-10:00 – Chlöe
10:30 – Suki Waterhouse
Mojave
2:10-3:05 – Daysonmarket.
3:15-4:05 – Mall Grab
4:30-5:10 – The Japanese House
5:40-6:25 – Faye Webster
6:55-7:50 – Tinashe
8:20-9:05 – Yoasobi
9:50-10:40 – Hatsune Miku
11:15 – Anti Up
Sahara
2:00-2:50 – Sincerely, Manolo
3:00-3:45 – Skin on Skin
4:00-5:00 – Cloonee
5:20:6:05 – Ken Carson
6:30-7:15 – Skepta
7:45-8:45 – Bizarrap
9:15-10:15 – Peggy Gou
10:45-11:35 – Ateez
12:00am – Steve Angello
Saturday April 13
Coachella Stage
3:45-4:35 — Jaqck Glam
4:45-5:30 — Sante Fe Klan
6:05-6:55 — Sublime
7:40-8:40 — Blur
9:25-10:40 — No Doubt
11:40 — Tyler The Creator
Outdoor Theatre
4:05-4:55 — Gabe Real
5:00-5:45 — Vampire Weekend
6:10-6:55 — Blxst
7:25-8:10 — Jon Batiste
8:40-9:30 — Jungle
10:40 — Gesaffelstein
Sonora
1:00:2:00 – Triste Juventud x Totem
2:00-2:35 – Militarie Gun
2:55-3:30 – Girl Utra
3:55-4:40 – The Aquabats
5:05-5:50 – The Adicts
6:15-6:50 – Depresión Sonora
7:15-7:50 – The Red Pears
8:15-8:55 – Bar Italia
9:15 – Brutalismus 3000
Gobi
1:15-1:55 – Elusive
2:05-2:45 – Erika de Casier
3:10-3:50 – Young Fathers
4:20-5:00 – Thuy
5:30-6:15 – The Last Dinner Party
6:45-7:30 – Palace
8:00-8:45 – Oneohtrix Point Never
9:15-9:55 – Saint Levant
10:25:11:05 – Kevin Kaarl
11:40 – Orbital
Mojave
2:00-2:55 – Anika Kai
3:05-3:45 – Kenya Grace
4:10-4:55 – Raye
5:25-6:05 – Kevin Abstract
6:50-7:35 – Bleachers
8:05-9:20 – Charlotte de Witte
9:50-10:20 – Coi Leray
10:45 – The Drums
Sahara
2:00-3:00 – Loboman
3:10- 4:10 – Starrza
4:30-5:15 – Destroy Lonely
5:40-6:40 – Purple Disco Machine
7:10-8:00 – Grimes
8:30-9:00 – Ice Spice
9:30-10:20 – Isoknock
10:50-11:30 – Le Sserafim
11:55 – Dom Dolla
Sunday April 14
Coachella Stage
2:50-3:35 — Ludmilla
4:05-4:55 — YG Marley
5:25-6:15 — Carin León
6:50-7:35 — Bebe Rexha
8:20-9:20 — J Balvin
10:25 — Doja Cat
Outdoor Theatre
3:55-4:55 — Tiffany Tyson
5:05-5:55— Reneé Rapp
6:25-7:10 — The Rose
7:50-8:50 — Khruangbin
9:30 — Jhené Aiko
Sonora
1:00-1:55 – Argenis
1:55-2:40 – Jjuujjuu
3:00-3:30 – Bb Trickz
3:55-4:30 – Feeble Little Horse
4:50-5:40 – Hermanos Gutiérrez
6:05-6:45 – Eddie Zucko
7:05-7:50 – Latin Mafia
8:15-8:55 – Mandy, Indiana
9:20 – Boy Harsher
Gobi
2:15-3:20 – WaveGroove
3:30-4:10 – Mdou Moctar
4:40-5:20 – Jockstrap
5:50-6:30 – Olivia Dean
7:00-7:50 – Two Shell
8:20-9:10 – Barry Can’t Swim
9:40 – Atarashii Gakko!
Mojave
2:00-2:50 – Honey Roots
3:00-3:45 – Flo
4:10-4:55 – Taking Back Sunday
5:20-6:25 – 88rising Futures
6:55-7:40 – Victoria Monét
8:10-8:50 – Tems
9:25-10:10 – Lil Yachty
10:40 – Bicep
Sahara
2:00-2:50 – Bones
3:00-3:45 – Tita Lau
4:00-4:45 – Spinall
5:10-5:50 – AP Dhillon
6:20-7:05 – Nav
7:45-8:45 – Anyma
9:15-10:15 – DJ Snake
10:55 – John Summit
