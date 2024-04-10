Coachella 2024 Week 1: Last Details

As the first weekend of the highly anticipated 2024 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival approaches in Indio, California, music enthusiasts worldwide are gearing up for an unforgettable experience. With just days remaining until the kickoff, the complete schedule has been unveiled, promising a lineup that will electrify the Colorado Desert.

Headlining this year’s festival are the iconic Lana Del Rey, the visionary Tyler, the Creator, and the captivating Doja Cat. Adding to the excitement, the festival boasts a highly anticipated No Doubt reunion, along with performances from a diverse array of artists including Ice Spice, Blur, J Balvin, Peso Pluma, Ken Carson, Jhené Aiko, and Justice, among others.

In a thrilling update, Vampire Weekend has been announced as a Saturday performer, igniting further anticipation. Their performance at the festival’s Outdoor Theatre at 5 p.m. Pacific promises to be a highlight of the weekend.

Innovating the festival experience, Coachella has once again partnered with YouTube as its exclusive streaming partner. This year, the platform introduces a groundbreaking multi-view feature, allowing fans to watch up to four live performances simultaneously. With each stage featuring its own live feed stream, viewers can immerse themselves in the festival’s magic from the comfort of their homes.

Accessible via Coachella’s YouTube channel, the livestream promises to deliver original footage, including live performances, behind-the-scenes content, and more. This innovative approach ensures that fans across the globe can partake in the festival’s excitement and energy.

Taking place at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, across two weekends from April 12-14 and April 19-21, Coachella continues to captivate audiences with its unparalleled lineup and immersive experiences. With headliners like Tyler, The Creator, Lana Del Rey, and Doja Cat leading the charge, alongside highly anticipated reunions and groundbreaking streaming features, Coachella 2024 is set to redefine the music festival experience.

Weekend 1 Schedule

(All times p.m., listed in Pacific Daylight Time)

Friday April 12

Coachella Stage

3:40-4:40 — Record Safari

4:45-5:30 — Young Miko

6:00-7:00 — Sabrina Carpenter

7:35-8:20 — Lil Uzi Vert

9:05-10:10 — Peso Pluma

11:20 — Lana Del Rey

Outdoor Theatre

4:15-5:15 — Fundido

5:25-6:10 — L’Impératrice

6:45-7:35 — Deftones

8:10-9:25 — Everything Always

10:15 — Justice

Sonora

1:00-2:00 – Doom Dave

2:00-2:30 – Upchuck

2:50-3:25 – Narrow Head

3:50-4:25 – Late Night Drive Home

4:50-5:30 – The Beths

5:55-6:35 – Eartheater

8:00-8:40 – Black Country, New Road

9:05-9:55 – Clown Core

10:20 – Son Rompe Pera

Gobi

2:00-2:40 – Cimafunk

3:10-3:50 – Kokoroko

4:20-5:00 – Sid Sriram

5:30-6:15 – Chappell Roan

6:45-7:30 – Brittany Howard

8:00-8:45 – Neil Frances

9:15-10:00 – Chlöe

10:30 – Suki Waterhouse

Mojave

2:10-3:05 – Daysonmarket.

3:15-4:05 – Mall Grab

4:30-5:10 – The Japanese House

5:40-6:25 – Faye Webster

6:55-7:50 – Tinashe

8:20-9:05 – Yoasobi

9:50-10:40 – Hatsune Miku

11:15 – Anti Up

Sahara

2:00-2:50 – Sincerely, Manolo

3:00-3:45 – Skin on Skin

4:00-5:00 – Cloonee

5:20:6:05 – Ken Carson

6:30-7:15 – Skepta

7:45-8:45 – Bizarrap

9:15-10:15 – Peggy Gou

10:45-11:35 – Ateez

12:00am – Steve Angello

Saturday April 13

Coachella Stage

3:45-4:35 — Jaqck Glam

4:45-5:30 — Sante Fe Klan

6:05-6:55 — Sublime

7:40-8:40 — Blur

9:25-10:40 — No Doubt

11:40 — Tyler The Creator

Outdoor Theatre

4:05-4:55 — Gabe Real

5:00-5:45 — Vampire Weekend

6:10-6:55 — Blxst

7:25-8:10 — Jon Batiste

8:40-9:30 — Jungle

10:40 — Gesaffelstein

Sonora

1:00:2:00 – Triste Juventud x Totem

2:00-2:35 – Militarie Gun

2:55-3:30 – Girl Utra

3:55-4:40 – The Aquabats

5:05-5:50 – The Adicts

6:15-6:50 – Depresión Sonora

7:15-7:50 – The Red Pears

8:15-8:55 – Bar Italia

9:15 – Brutalismus 3000

Gobi

1:15-1:55 – Elusive

2:05-2:45 – Erika de Casier

3:10-3:50 – Young Fathers

4:20-5:00 – Thuy

5:30-6:15 – The Last Dinner Party

6:45-7:30 – Palace

8:00-8:45 – Oneohtrix Point Never

9:15-9:55 – Saint Levant

10:25:11:05 – Kevin Kaarl

11:40 – Orbital

Mojave

2:00-2:55 – Anika Kai

3:05-3:45 – Kenya Grace

4:10-4:55 – Raye

5:25-6:05 – Kevin Abstract

6:50-7:35 – Bleachers

8:05-9:20 – Charlotte de Witte

9:50-10:20 – Coi Leray

10:45 – The Drums

Sahara

2:00-3:00 – Loboman

3:10- 4:10 – Starrza

4:30-5:15 – Destroy Lonely

5:40-6:40 – Purple Disco Machine

7:10-8:00 – Grimes

8:30-9:00 – Ice Spice

9:30-10:20 – Isoknock

10:50-11:30 – Le Sserafim

11:55 – Dom Dolla

Sunday April 14

Coachella Stage

2:50-3:35 — Ludmilla

4:05-4:55 — YG Marley

5:25-6:15 — Carin León

6:50-7:35 — Bebe Rexha

8:20-9:20 — J Balvin

10:25 — Doja Cat

Outdoor Theatre

3:55-4:55 — Tiffany Tyson

5:05-5:55— Reneé Rapp

6:25-7:10 — The Rose

7:50-8:50 — Khruangbin

9:30 — Jhené Aiko

Sonora

1:00-1:55 – Argenis

1:55-2:40 – Jjuujjuu

3:00-3:30 – Bb Trickz

3:55-4:30 – Feeble Little Horse

4:50-5:40 – Hermanos Gutiérrez

6:05-6:45 – Eddie Zucko

7:05-7:50 – Latin Mafia

8:15-8:55 – Mandy, Indiana

9:20 – Boy Harsher

Gobi

2:15-3:20 – WaveGroove

3:30-4:10 – Mdou Moctar

4:40-5:20 – Jockstrap

5:50-6:30 – Olivia Dean

7:00-7:50 – Two Shell

8:20-9:10 – Barry Can’t Swim

9:40 – Atarashii Gakko!

Mojave

2:00-2:50 – Honey Roots

3:00-3:45 – Flo

4:10-4:55 – Taking Back Sunday

5:20-6:25 – 88rising Futures

6:55-7:40 – Victoria Monét

8:10-8:50 – Tems

9:25-10:10 – Lil Yachty

10:40 – Bicep

Sahara

2:00-2:50 – Bones

3:00-3:45 – Tita Lau

4:00-4:45 – Spinall

5:10-5:50 – AP Dhillon

6:20-7:05 – Nav

7:45-8:45 – Anyma

9:15-10:15 – DJ Snake

10:55 – John Summit

YouTube will be livestreaming the festival via the Coachella YouTube channel.