Coachella 2024 1st. Weekend Recap

The first weekend of this year’s Coachella is over. Let’s focus on some of the most iconic moments of the festival. Here we go.

Billie Eilish made a surprise return to Coachella as a special guest during Lana Del Rey’s set on Friday, April 12th. Emerging from backstage, Eilish joined her idol on a golden balcony overlooking the main stage. Together, they performed Billie’s “Ocean Eyes” (2016) and Lana’s “Video Games,” with the audience serving as a chorus. Del Rey praised Eilish as “the voice of a generation,” to which Eilish responded, “Lana Del Rey is the reason at least half of us here exist, including me!”

This marked the first collaboration between the two artists, generating much anticipation. Eilish has long been an outspoken fan of Lana, expressing admiration for her influence on music. During an interview with Interview magazine last year, Eilish credited Lana with paving the way for artists and revolutionizing the music industry’s perception of music and vocal styles.

Del Rey’s set, arriving on a motorcycle, also featured Jon Batiste and Jack Antonoff. Preceding Lana, who hadn’t performed at Coachella since 2014, were acts such as Justice, ATEEZ, and Suki Waterhouse, who delivered a cover of “Don’t Look Back In Anger” in her first appearance since becoming a mother.

Meanwhile, on the main stage, Peso Pluma celebrated traditional Mexican music with a dynamic performance featuring special guests like Becky G, Santa Fe Klan, Junior H, and Arcángel. Shakira surprised the audience during Bizarrap’s set, joining the Argentine DJ for “Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53,” announcing her new world tour.

Sabrina Carpenter transformed the stage into a motel for renditions of her hits, while Deftones delivered a captivating cover of “Please, Please, Please, Let Me Get What I Want” by The Smiths.

Tyler, The Creator’s set included a fiery entrance as he performed “Running Out Of Time” with Childish Gambino and was later joined by A$AP Rocky. Tyler revisited his Odd Future days and welcomed Kali Uchis and Charlie Wilson to the stage.

TYLER AND ASAP YES pic.twitter.com/7NuNFih2g5 — victoria (@chrisIivias) April 14, 2024

Before Tyler, No Doubt reunited, performing hits like “Don’t Speak” and “Hella Good,” with Olivia Rodrigo joining for “Bathwater.” Blur, Grimes, and Jakob Nowell of Sublime also graced the stage.

Will Smith made a surprise appearance during J. Balvin’s set, performing “Men in Black,” adding to the extraterrestrial theme. Balvin’s set featured elaborate staging and choreography, continuing his tradition of thematic performances.

Reneé Rapp welcomed Kesha to the stage during her Sunday performance, where they performed “Tik Tok” together. Changing the lyrics to reflect recent events, they added a powerful statement to their energetic performance, highlighting Kesha’s ongoing legal battle and societal issues.

Kesha changed the lyrics from “Feeling like P. Diddy” to “F*ck P. Diddy” during her surprise performance of “TiK ToK” with Reneé Rapp at #Coachella. https://t.co/e2Zlzfh5KS — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) April 15, 2024