Chris Brown has released the music video for “Angel Numbers / Ten Toes”

Chris Brown has released the highly anticipated music video for his song “Angel Numbers / Ten Toes” from his 11th album titled “11:11“. Directed by Jamar Harding, the video takes viewers on a visually stunning journey that combines themes of self-discovery and resilience.

The video begins with Brown driving through rugged terrain before becoming trapped and transported to another dimension. Throughout the journey, he confronts his inner demons, represented by the luggage he carries. Ultimately, the musician finds solace as he reunites with his greatest treasures: his three beloved children.

“11:11”, released on November 10, 2023, under Chris Brown Entertainment/RCA Records, features collaborations with heavyweights in the industry such as Future, Maeta, and Fridayy.

In addition to the music video, Brown recently took to social media to announce plans for his upcoming tour, set to kick off in early summer. While details regarding tour dates are still being discussed, he assured fans that he will reveal the dates later on.