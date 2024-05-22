Chase and Status Set to Ignite Ushuaïa Ibiza with Exclusive One-Night-Only Performance

Greek Edition

Trailblazing British band Chase and Status are set to bring their epic live show to Ushuaïa Ibiza on June 30 for an exclusive, one-night-only performance. This spectacular event follows their sold-out UK tour and offers a unique opportunity to experience the agenda-setting duo at Ibiza’s top open-air venue this summer.

Chase and Status, the multi-award-winning act comprised of Will Kennard and Saul Milton, have been one of the UK’s most influential bands over the past 15 years. Known for their genre-defining contributions to electronic music, the platinum-record-selling pair have released music on the world’s most influential labels and collaborated with major artists such as Snoop Dogg, Rihanna, Nile Rodgers, Stefflon Don, and Flowdan. Their discography includes smash hit singles like “Blind Faith,” “End Credits,” and “Baddadan,” as well as best-selling albums like “No More Idols,” “More Than a Lot,” and 2023’s “2 Ruff Vol 1.” With two top 5 albums in the last two years, over two billion streams, and millions of tickets and records sold worldwide, Chase and Status continue to dominate the music scene.

Their live shows are known for their immersive and eclectic displays of potent dance music, spanning genres from drum & bass to garage, jungle to dubstep, and beyond. These high-energy performances are enhanced by their mesmerizing technical skills, creating an unforgettable experience for fans. The ambitious sound of Chase and Status will be perfectly complemented by the bold production of Ushuaïa Ibiza, renowned for its dazzling light shows, high-spec sound system, and unrivaled festival atmosphere, all designed to transport dancers to new realms of musical pleasure.

Don’t miss out on one of the summer’s hottest events. Secure your tickets now for Chase and Status at Ushuaïa Ibiza on June 30 by visiting theushuaiaexperience.com before they sell out.

