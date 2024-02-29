Charli XCX Unveils “Von Dutch” as Lead Single from Upcoming Album “Brat”

Breaking free from the constraints of conventional pop, Charli XCX unleashes her electrifying new single, “Von Dutch,” signaling the arrival of her eagerly anticipated sixth album, “Brat.” Embracing her roots in dance music, the track pulsates with energy, taking listeners on a wild ride through Charli’s unapologetically bold sonic landscape.

In a recent interview with The Face, Charli revealed her nostalgia for the fearless, unpredictable era of pop, citing the Paris Hilton days as a source of inspiration. Rejecting the notion of censorship in art, she advocates for raw, unfiltered expression, declaring, “I want things to feel quick and fast and dirty.”

Produced by the visionary EASYFUN and accompanied by a visually striking music video directed by Torso, “Von Dutch” captures the essence of Charli’s rebellious spirit. Shot amidst the bustling backdrop of Paris’ Charles de Gaulle airport, the video serves as a testament to Charli’s relentless pursuit of authenticity and innovation.

With “Brat” set to unleash its electrifying soundscape upon the world this summer, Charli XCX affirms her status as a trailblazer in the realm of contemporary pop music. Stay tuned as she continues to defy expectations and push the boundaries of artistic expression. Watch the exhilarating “Von Dutch” music video on top and prepare to embark on a thrilling sonic journey with Charli XCX.