Charli XCX announces new album “Brat”

Excitement is building in the pop world as Charli XCX gears up for her highly anticipated return.

The British sensation has officially unveiled the title of her upcoming album, “Brat,” sending fans into a frenzy. Promising a pulsating experience, Charli hints at a club-centric vibe, declaring, “I was born to make dance music… xcx6 is the album I’ve always wanted to make.”

“Brat” isn’t just an album; it’s a 15-track sonic journey spanning 41 minutes and 23 seconds, destined to dominate your playlists this summer. And if that’s not enough to get you hyped, tomorrow marks the release of her electrifying new single, “Von Dutch,” signaling Charli’s triumphant return to the solo spotlight after her smash-hit album “Crash” in 2022.

Since the release of “Crash,” Charli XCX has been making waves with a string of captivating collaborations, including tracks with Tiësto, Caroline Polachek, and Sam Smith. Not to mention, she recently announced her engagement to George Daniel of The 1975, further solidifying her status as both a musical powerhouse and a cultural icon.

With “Brat” on the horizon, Charli XCX is poised to once again redefine the sound of pop music, leaving fans counting down the days until they can immerse themselves in her electrifying world of sound and style. Get ready to dance like never before because Charli XCX is back, and she’s ready to take over the charts once again.