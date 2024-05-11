Fresh off the heels of her collaboration with Playboi Carti, Camila Cabello ignites the music scene once again with “He Knows,” featuring Lil Nas X, a hyperpop anthem bound to captivate listeners. These electrifying tracks are just a glimpse of what’s to come on her highly anticipated album, “C,XOXO,” slated for release on June 28th.

Crafted in collaboration with executive producer El Guincho and co-producer Jasper Harris, Cabello’s latest project promises an immersive sonic experience that pushes boundaries and explores new territories. Paper magazine hails the album as emotionally raw and immediate, showcasing Cabello’s most daring solo venture yet.

“He Knows” sets the stage for a playful narrative, depicting a flirtatious encounter between two individuals layered with intrigue and drama. Preceded by the energetic single “I LUV IT,” which garnered acclaim from Rolling Stone, Stereogum, Nylon, and Billboard, Cabello’s forthcoming album guarantees a dynamic musical odyssey.

Beyond her musical prowess, Cabello continues to make waves in the world of fashion, with recent appearances at F1 in Miami and the Met Gala turning heads. As she prepares for the release of “C,XOXO,” fans can anticipate electrifying performances at Rock In Rio Lisboa and the legendary Glastonbury Festival, offering a tantalizing preview of what’s in store.