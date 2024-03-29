Camila Cabello’s ‘I Luv It’ Revival

The global star Camila Cabello returns stronger than ever with her addictive new single “I Luv It,” in collaboration with hitmaker rapper Playboi Carti.

The new single from the multi-platinum sensation Camila Cabello is co-written by herself along with producers El Guincho (Rosalia, J Balvin, Billie Eilish) & Jasper Harris (Baby Keem, Jack Harlow, Roddy Rich).

The song is accompanied by its particularly provocative music video, directed by Nicolas Mendez and shot in Canada.

