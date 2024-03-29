Greek Edition

Camila Cabello’s ‘I Luv It’ Revival

A Dynamic Collaboration with Playboi Carti

By Hit Channel
In
Pop

The global star Camila Cabello returns stronger than ever with her addictive new singleI Luv It,” in collaboration with hitmaker rapper Playboi Carti.

The new single from the multi-platinum sensation Camila Cabello is co-written by herself along with producers El Guincho (Rosalia, J Balvin, Billie Eilish) & Jasper Harris (Baby Keem, Jack Harlow, Roddy Rich).

The song is accompanied by its particularly provocative music video, directed by Nicolas Mendez and shot in Canada.

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -
Follow the Hit Channel on Google News so you don't miss any music news
Follow the Hit Channel on Spotify and discover amazing playlists

Related Articles

Stay in Touch

Please subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest news from Hit-Channel.com. Don't forget to follow us on social networks!

Hit Channel: Your hub for music excellence. Discover the latest hits, artist interviews, and musical insights. Your harmonious journey awaits!

Friday, March 29, 2024

© 2024, Hit Channel. All rights reserved