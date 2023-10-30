Calvin Harris Unveils the Ultimate Remix Collection of ‘Desire’ with Sam Smith

Calvin Harris shares the complete collection of remixes of his hit single “Desire” with Sam Smith. Concluding the series, Calvin also shares two brand new remixes from KC Lights and Wh0. See the full tracklisting below.

“Desire” marks Calvin Harris and Sam Smith’s third collaboration following the success of “Promises” which spent six weeks at #1, and “I’m Not Here To Make Friends” which Calvin produced off Sam’s album Gloria earlier this year. “Desire” peaked at No.6 on the OCC Top 10 and has garnered over 158 million streams globally to date.

“Desire” follows on the heels of Calvin’s Platinum-selling single “Miracle” with Ellie Goulding, which spent eight weeks at #1, 16 weeks in the OCC Top 3, and has garnered over 2.91 million global single sales & 543 million streams globally across all partners.

TRACKLIST:

1. Desire Extended

2. Alok Remix

3. Meduza Remix

4. Hannah Laing Remix

5. Cedric Gervais Festival Remix

6. Don Diablo Remix

7. Steve Aoki & Kaaze Remix

8. Cedric Gervais Club Remix

9. Sub Focus Remix

10. Wh0 Festival Remix

11. KC Lights Remix