Calvin Harris Unveils Steve Aoki & Kaaze Remix of Hit Single ‘Desire’ ft. Sam Smith

Calvin Harris shares the latest remix of his hit single “Desire” with Sam Smith, by the legendary artists Steve Aoki & Kaaze.

“Desire” marks Calvin Harris and Sam Smith’s third collaboration following the success of “Promises” which spent six weeks at #1, and “I’m Not Here To Make Friends” which Calvin produced off Sam’s album Gloria earlier this year. “Desire” has garnered over 130 million streams globally to date.

“Desire” follows on the heels of Calvin’s Platinum-selling single “Miracle” with Ellie Goulding, which spent eight weeks at #1, 16 weeks in the OCC Top 3, and has garnered over 2.81 million global single sales & 535 million streams globally across all partners.

Listen “Desire” here: