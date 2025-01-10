Call of Duty Event Pass Explained: How It Works in Black Ops 6 and Warzone

Call of Duty Event Pass: What Is It and How Does It Work?

Call of Duty has been evolving its live-service model with systems designed to cater to all types of players, from free users to premium collectors. Among these is the Event Pass, introduced in Black Ops 6 and Warzone, providing an additional progression system for players to unlock exclusive rewards during limited-time themed events.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Event Pass, including how it works, its cost, and whether it’s worth the investment.

- Advertisement -

How the Event Pass Works

The Event Pass is tied to specific in-game events and operates with a tiered progression system. Here’s how it breaks down:

Free and Premium Tiers: Each Event Pass contains 10 rewards divided across free and premium tracks.

Each Event Pass contains divided across free and premium tracks. Cost of the Premium Version: The premium tier is priced at 1,100 CoD Points (approximately $10), similar to the cost of the base Battle Pass.

The premium tier is priced at (approximately $10), similar to the cost of the base Battle Pass. Unlocking Rewards: Players earn XP by completing matches, challenges, or event-specific objectives to progress through the pass.

The Mastery Reward, unlocked by completing all tiers, often includes a new weapon or an exclusive Operator.

Event Pass Launch Highlights: Squid Game Collaboration

The debut of the Event Pass coincided with Call of Duty’s Squid Game collaboration, providing cosmetics inspired by the hit Netflix series.

Free Tier Rewards: A selection of cosmetics that aligns with the event’s theme.

A selection of cosmetics that aligns with the event’s theme. Premium Tier Rewards: Exclusive items, such as Squid Game-themed Operators, weapon skins, and other collectibles.

For fans of the show, the Event Pass offered an exciting way to integrate the series’ aesthetic into their Call of Duty experience.

Is the Event Pass Worth It?

Deciding whether to purchase the Premium Event Pass depends on your gaming habits and how much you value exclusive cosmetics.

Who Should Buy It? Players who regularly complete the Battle Pass and enjoy unlocking all available content. Fans of specific collaborations, like Squid Game, who want exclusive items tied to these events.

Who Should Skip It? Gamers who rarely finish the Battle Pass or prefer spending CoD Points on store bundles or other content. Players who don’t feel the rewards justify the additional 1,100 CoD Points cost.



Community Concerns: Is the Event Pass Too Expensive?

The introduction of the Event Pass Premium has sparked some controversy within the Call of Duty community:

Additional Cost: At 1,100 CoD Points , it’s an extra expense on top of the Battle Pass and other premium content like store bundles, which can cost upwards of 2,400–3,000 CoD Points .

At , it’s an extra expense on top of the and other premium content like store bundles, which can cost upwards of . Paywall Criticism: Much of the event’s most appealing content, such as Squid Game-themed Operators, is locked behind paywalls, limiting access for free-to-play players.

While the free version of the Event Pass offers some rewards, players looking to unlock the full experience need to invest additional money.

- Advertisement -

Should You Buy the Event Pass Premium?

Before spending 1,100 CoD Points (roughly $10), consider these factors:

Are the Rewards Valuable to You?

If a specific item – like a new Operator or weapon skin – appeals to you, the purchase might be worth it. Do You Finish Battle Passes?

If you rarely complete Call of Duty progression systems, investing in the Event Pass Premium might not be the best choice. Would You Rather Save for Bundles or Other Content?

If your CoD Points are better spent on a store bundle or future Battle Pass, it may be more practical to skip the Event Pass Premium.

Conclusion

The Event Pass in Black Ops 6 and Warzone is a great addition for those who love Call of Duty’s themed events and exclusive cosmetics. However, its Premium version comes with added costs that may not appeal to everyone.

If you’re a collector or a fan of collaborations like Squid Game, the Event Pass could be worth it. For others, saving your CoD Points for a Battle Pass or premium bundles might be a better investment.

Mark Your Calendar

Jump into the action and explore the Squid Game Event Pass now available in Call of Duty. Whether you’re aiming for free rewards or the exclusive Mastery Reward, there’s plenty to unlock in this exciting addition to the franchise.