BTS’ V Rumored to Join Squid Game Season 3

Will BTS’ V Join Squid Game Season 3? Fans Are Speculating

The BTS Army is abuzz with speculation over the possibility of Kim Taehyung, better known as V from BTS, making his return to acting in the third season of Netflix’s global hit Squid Game. Cryptic comments from key cast members have only intensified the rumors, leaving fans eager for an official announcement.

Where Did the Rumors Start?

The speculation took off after Squid Game stars Lee Jung-jae and Wi Ha-joon were asked about V’s potential role. Their responses were anything but definitive. Lee Jung-jae, who plays Seong Gi-hun, teased fans by saying, “I can’t say anything about that,” while Wi Ha-joon gave a simple “No comment.”

While Netflix and the production team have kept quiet, these ambiguous remarks have sparked a wave of fan theories online.

Lee Jungjae and Wi Ha Joon react to question about BTS’ V joining the cast of Squid Game: — “I can’t say anything about that.” pic.twitter.com/MCAq1MMUBI — Kpop Charts (@kchartsmaster) January 3, 2025

Why V Joining Squid Game Makes Sense

Several factors make the idea of V joining Squid Game not only exciting but also plausible:

Acting Experience: Before achieving global fame with BTS, V demonstrated his acting talent in the K-drama Hwarang. Fans have long awaited his return to acting, and a role in Squid Game could mark a triumphant comeback.

Global Appeal: As a member of BTS, V brings unparalleled global influence. Pairing BTS' star power with Squid Game's international success would be a strategic move for Netflix.

Schedule Flexibility: With BTS members pursuing solo projects due to their military service schedules, V may have the time to take on a significant acting role. His recent interviews hinting at a desire to explore new opportunities further fuel the rumors.

Social Media Frenzy

The possibility of V joining the Squid Game cast has taken social media by storm. Fans have flooded platforms like X (formerly Twitter) with memes, theories, and excitement.

“If V joins Squid Game, I’m buying Netflix stock!” joked one fan.

“Imagine V’s deep voice delivering chilling lines as a player or even a VIP. Goosebumps!” another speculated.

Fan-made posters and storylines have also started circulating, showing the Army’s creativity and enthusiasm for the potential crossover.

Challenges and Considerations

While the prospect of V in Squid Game is thrilling, there are some hurdles to keep in mind:

Storyline Fit: Squid Game is known for its dark, intense themes. V’s public persona, often characterized as warm and charismatic, might contrast with the show’s tone—though this could also showcase his versatility as an actor.

Busy Schedule: Even with BTS members focusing on solo projects, V's commitments to music, endorsements, and fan events could pose scheduling challenges.

What’s Next?

As of now, Netflix and the Squid Game production team have made no official announcements. More details about Season 3 are expected in the coming months, keeping fans on edge.

If the rumors prove true, V’s involvement would undoubtedly create a cultural phenomenon, blending two global powerhouses: BTS and Squid Game.

Whether the speculation is confirmed or remains a fan-driven fantasy, one thing is clear: the excitement surrounding V’s potential acting return in Squid Game highlights his immense influence and the enduring global reach of BTS