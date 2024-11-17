BTS’ Jin Shines in Debut Solo Album Happy: A Blend of Heartfelt Emotion and Star-Studded Collaborations

BTS member Jin has officially launched his solo career with the highly anticipated debut album Happy, delivering a heartfelt collection of six tracks that showcase his versatility as a solo artist. Released on November 15, the album embraces themes of joy, love, and connection, underscoring Jin’s mission to spread happiness among fans, or ARMY.

A Star-Studded Collaboration

Jin’s Happy boasts an impressive lineup of collaborations, including Red Velvet’s Wendy on the poignant ballad “Heart on the Window” and MAX on the pre-release single “I’ll Be There.” The rock-infused “Until It Reaches You” features Taka and Toru from the Japanese rock band One Ok Rock, blending bold instrumentals with Jin’s signature vocals. K-pop producers Pdogg and GHSTLOOP further refine the album’s polished sound.

“Running Wild” Music Video: A Celebration of Simple Joys

The album’s lead track, “Running Wild,” comes to life in a heartfelt music video that portrays the tender bond between a man and his dog. The visuals echo Jin’s message: true happiness lies in cherishing loved ones and appreciating life’s simple pleasures.

A Vision for Fans

“I have a very clear idea of what kind of emotions I want to share with our fans,” Jin shared in a recent interview. “I want our fans, our ARMY, to be happy.” His words resonate throughout the album, from the optimistic anthem “Falling” to the emotional tribute “I Will Come to You,” penned for fans following his military discharge in June.

A Stellar Solo Debut

Jin’s solo journey continues with his upcoming live performance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on November 20, marking a significant milestone for both the artist and ARMYs awaiting his return to the stage.

Stream Happy now on Spotify and Apple Music, and join the celebration of Jin’s solo artistry!