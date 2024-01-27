Britney Army Strikes Back: Spears’ ‘Selfish’ Surpasses Timberlake’s Latest Release

Britney Spears‘ fans are making their feelings about Justin Timberlake known once again. In response to Timberlake’s latest single, “Selfish,” the Britney Army decided to boost Spears’ 2011 song of the same name on the charts. Surprisingly, within a day of Timberlake’s release, Spears’ “Selfish” climbed to No. 1 on the iTunes Top Songs chart, overshadowing Timberlake’s new track.

Timberlake unveiled “Selfish” on January 25, after teasing a snippet on social media a week earlier. Despite the anticipation, Spears’ fans retaliated, likely fueled by lingering discontent from Timberlake’s past actions. The pop star had faced criticism after the release of Spears’ memoir, “The Woman in Me,” where she openly discussed their relationship and accused Timberlake of framing her negatively in the aftermath of their breakup.

In her memoir, Spears revealed feeling betrayed by Timberlake’s 2002 single “Cry Me a River” and its music video, which depicted her in an unfavorable light. She also shared intimate details about a past abortion during their relationship, citing Timberlake’s unreadiness to become a father.

- Advertisement -

Timberlake’s “Selfish” serves as the lead single for his upcoming album, “Everything I Thought It Was,” set to release on March 15. Despite the controversy, he announced the Forget Tomorrow World Tour shortly after the single’s release, beginning in Vancouver, Canada, on April 29.