Boom! “All Night Long” is Nicky Romero New Festival Anthem

With the 2024 festival season quickly approaching, Nicky Romero is ready to get the party started with his new track – “All Night Long.”

The legendary DJ and producer is at his best with this release, fusing his progressive house roots with a more pop-oriented aesthetic to make for a track with plenty of four-on-the-floor bass, percussive synths, and upbeat piano melodies.

The vocals and lyrics add the perfect complement to the record, making for a dancefloor heater that’s sure to get the crowd moving at many of his upcoming festival and club sets. If this doesn’t scream “Who’s ready for Miami Music Week?” we’re not sure what does.

“All Night Long” was premiered by Romero at UMF back in 2023 and serves as a perfect prologue to his forthcoming Ultra Music Festival performance this year in March. It also follows Nicky’s “Tomorrow Comes” with Deniz Koyu and Jaimes from January.

As always, stay tuned for more dynamic dancefloor gems from Nicky and the Protocol family.

“I wrote ‘All Night Long’ during a production camp here at the studios in early 2023. After the camp, I finished it and played it at the Ultra Music Festival in 2023 as an opening track of my set. It’s an uplifting record that quickly gives the crowd a good vibe.” – Nicky Romero