Body Moving: Eliza Rose and Calvin Harris Unveil a Timeless Fusion of Jazz and Funk

Step into the Glamorous World of Vintage Vibes with the Sensational Music Video

Eliza Rose and Calvin Harris share the sensational music video for their latest track called ‘Body Moving’. Speaking on the video, director Jeanie Crystal shares:

Eliza’s sultry jazz vocals alongside Calvin’s opulent production immediately transported me to a world of vintage glamour. Smokey dressing rooms, red lit stages, over painted faces and old Hollywood extravaganza were the visions I Instantly got when hearing Body Moving.

It’s always a treat working with Eliza on set because she brings such a freeing creative vibe, shes a true artist in all its meanings.

A pulsating house track accented by horns and funk-laden melodies which unites Calvin’s world-class production and Eliza’s irresistible vocals, the collaboration was sparked after a DM exchange last year. The studio sessions quickly led to the creation of the single and after Eliza was invited to perform at one of Calvin Harris’ Ushuaïa shows in Ibiza this Summer, they reconnected and agreed to get it out.

