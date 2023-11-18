Calvin Harris and Eliza Rose Unveil Sizzling Collaboration with ‘Body Moving’

In an exciting musical collaboration, Calvin Harris and Eliza Rose have joined forces to release their latest single, ‘Body Moving’.

This marks the debut collaboration between the two artists, sparked by a connection initiated through social media DMs last year. The creative synergy flourished after Rose’s chart-topping single, ‘B.O.T.A (Baddest Of Them All)’, with Interplanetary Criminal.

The collaboration took shape during studio sessions, culminating in a memorable encounter at Ushuaîa Ibiza last summer, where Rose joined Harris on stage. The positive energy from their live performance solidified their decision to complete the track and share it with the world.

Eliza Rose expressed her enthusiasm for the project, stating, “My goal was to create a track that captures the essence of summer while also igniting the dance floors. The vibe with Calvin has been fabulous. He couldn’t be more down-to-earth. It’s been an honor to work with one of the best producers in the world! It’s something I never thought would be possible. We have created something that I believe has really combined our two identities into something unique and also reflective of our own personal work“.

Listen to ‘Body Moving’ below.