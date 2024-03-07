Bleachers to Light up Madison Square Garden in Their Biggest Headline Show Yet!

Get ready for an electrifying night at Madison Square Garden as Bleachers takes the stage for their most monumental headline show to date! Mark your calendars for Friday, October 4th, as the band brings their infectious energy to “the world’s most famous arena” in New York City.

Celebrating the release of their brand-new album ‘Bleachers’, this is a show you won’t want to miss. Joining them on this unforgettable evening will be a lineup of special guests and friends, adding even more excitement to the already buzzing atmosphere.

Don’t miss your chance to be a part of music history as Bleachers lights up Madison Square Garden with their renowned live performance. Get your tickets now and prepare for a night of unforgettable moments and euphoric vibes!

- Advertisement -

Bleachers 2024 tour dates are:

MARCH

19 – London, UK – O2 Forum Kentish Town – Sold Out

20 – London, UK – O2 Forum Kentish Town – Sold Out

22 – Manchester, UK – O2 Ritz – Sold Out

23 – Birmingham, UK – O2 Institute – Sold Out

25 – Glasgow, UK – Barrowland Ballroom – Sold Out

27 – Kingston, UK Pryzm – Sold Out (Early show)

27 – Kingston, UK Pryzm – Sold Out

APRIL

13 – Indio, CA – Coachella Music & Arts Festival – Sold Out

20 – Indio, CA – Coachella Music & Arts Festival

MAY

18 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Great Saltair

20 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheater – Sold Out

22 – Omaha, NE – Steelhouse Omaha

23 – Kansas City, MO – Grinders KC – Sold Out

25 – Chicago, IL – The Salt Shed – Sold Out

26 – Madison, WI – The Sylvee – Sold Out

28 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium – Sold Out

29 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium – Sold Out

31 – Austin, TX – Moody Amphitheater

JUNE

1 – Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall Lawn

2 – Dallas, TX – South Side Ballroom

4 – Columbus, OH – KEMBA Live!

5 – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE

7 – New Haven, CT – Westville Music Bowl

8 – Lafayette, NY – Beak and Skiff – Sold Out

10 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway – Sold Out

12 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met – Sold Out

14 – Washington, DC – The Anthem – Sold Out

15 – Asbury Park, NJ – Shadow Of The City Festival* – Sold Out *without Samia

JULY

13 – Seattle, WA – Day In Day Out Festival

AUGUST

17 & 18 – Tokyo & Osaka, Japan – Summer Sonic Festival

24 – Reading, UK – Reading Festival

25 – Leeds, UK – Leeds Festival

- Advertisement -

OCTOBER

4 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

#BleachersMSG #LiveMusic #NewAlbum #MadisonSquareGarden