Bleachers to Light up Madison Square Garden in Their Biggest Headline Show Yet!

Get ready for an electrifying night at Madison Square Garden as Bleachers takes the stage for their most monumental headline show to date! Mark your calendars for Friday, October 4th, as the band brings their infectious energy to “the world’s most famous arena” in New York City.
Celebrating the release of their brand-new album ‘Bleachers’, this is a show you won’t want to miss. Joining them on this unforgettable evening will be a lineup of special guests and friends, adding even more excitement to the already buzzing atmosphere.
Don’t miss your chance to be a part of music history as Bleachers lights up Madison Square Garden with their renowned live performance. Get your tickets now and prepare for a night of unforgettable moments and euphoric vibes!
Bleachers 2024 tour dates are:
MARCH
19 – London, UK – O2 Forum Kentish Town – Sold Out
20 – London, UK – O2 Forum Kentish Town – Sold Out
22 – Manchester, UK – O2 Ritz – Sold Out
23 – Birmingham, UK – O2 Institute – Sold Out
25 – Glasgow, UK – Barrowland Ballroom – Sold Out
27 – Kingston, UK Pryzm – Sold Out (Early show)
27 – Kingston, UK Pryzm – Sold Out
APRIL
13 – Indio, CA – Coachella Music & Arts Festival – Sold Out
20 – Indio, CA – Coachella Music & Arts Festival
MAY
18 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Great Saltair
20 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheater – Sold Out
22 – Omaha, NE – Steelhouse Omaha
23 – Kansas City, MO – Grinders KC – Sold Out
25 – Chicago, IL – The Salt Shed – Sold Out
26 – Madison, WI – The Sylvee – Sold Out
28 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium – Sold Out
29 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium – Sold Out
31 – Austin, TX – Moody Amphitheater
JUNE
1 – Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall Lawn
2 – Dallas, TX – South Side Ballroom
4 – Columbus, OH – KEMBA Live!
5 – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE
7 – New Haven, CT – Westville Music Bowl
8 – Lafayette, NY – Beak and Skiff – Sold Out
10 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway – Sold Out
12 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met – Sold Out
14 – Washington, DC – The Anthem – Sold Out
15 – Asbury Park, NJ – Shadow Of The City Festival* – Sold Out *without Samia
JULY
13 – Seattle, WA – Day In Day Out Festival
AUGUST
17 & 18 – Tokyo & Osaka, Japan – Summer Sonic Festival
24 – Reading, UK – Reading Festival
25 – Leeds, UK – Leeds Festival
OCTOBER
4 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
