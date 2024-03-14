Get ready to mark your calendars because Bleachers is hitting the road again! The beloved indie band has just announced a thrilling series of UK and European tour dates, set to kick off this autumn and spread joy across the continent.

Tour Details:

August 27: Kicking off the tour with a bang, Bleachers will take the stage at the legendary O2 Academy in Brixton, London. Don’t miss this electrifying opening show!

August 30: Next stop, Germany! Catch Bleachers at the Columbiahalle in Berlin for an unforgettable night of music and memories.

September 1: Heading to Cologne, Germany, Bleachers will perform at the esteemed E-Werk venue, promising a night filled with infectious energy.

September 2: The band will then make their way to the iconic L’Olympia in Paris, France, treating fans to an enchanting evening in the City of Lights.

September 4: Wrapping up their European tour, Bleachers will conclude with a magical performance at Paradiso in Amsterdam, Netherlands.

Ticket Information:

Presale: Don’t miss your chance to secure tickets early! Presale begins next Wednesday, March 20, at 10 am local time. Sign up for access here to ensure you don’t miss out.

General Sale: Can’t make the presale? Fear not! The general sale starts next Friday, March 22, at the same time. Mark your calendars and get ready to snag your tickets here.

Bleachers’ latest studio album, simply titled ‘Bleachers,’ has been captivating audiences worldwide, and these upcoming live shows promise to be nothing short of spectacular. Get ready to experience the infectious energy and undeniable talent of Bleachers live on stage. Don’t miss out – grab your tickets and join the celebration!