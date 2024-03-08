Bleachers Unveils Highly Awaited Album ‘Bleachers’: Available Now!

Today marks the release of Bleachers‘ highly anticipated fourth studio album, simply titled ‘Bleachers‘, now available via Dirty Hit. Stream or purchase the album HERE and immerse yourself in their vibrant, soulful sounds!

Critics are raving about ‘Bleachers’, with DIY praising it as “nothing short of remarkable” and Rolling Stone hailing its “spiritual ecstasy”. NME describes it as “a triumphant portrait of Antonoff’s talent and the band’s tight musical bond”.

Dive into the rich depth of ‘Bleachers’, a musical journey through modern life from the perspective of frontman Antonoff’s distinctly New Jersey lens. It’s music that’s sad, joyful, and everything in between—a soundtrack for life’s highs and lows.

But that’s not all! Bleachers just announced their biggest headline show yet at Madison Square Garden on October 4th. Sign up now for presale access and mark your calendars for an unforgettable night! And don’t miss their ‘From The Studio To The Stage’ tour, kicking off this month in the UK before hitting the US in May and June, including their legendary Shadow Of The City festival in New Jersey. Limited tickets available, so grab yours now at bleachersmusic.com/tour.

