Bleachers’ 2024 UK Tour: An Unprecedented Rush for Tickets

Due to phenomenal demand, Bleachers’ forthcoming 2024 UK tour sold out in minutes this morning.

After adding an additional date at London’s O2 Kentish Town Forum and upgrading the venue in Glasgow to Barrowland Ballroom, all the tickets for the UK leg of the ‘From The Studio To The Stage’ tour were snapped up immediately by fans eager to see the band play their first run of shows in support of their highly anticipated new album ‘Bleachers’.

‘Bleachers’, the band’s fourth studio album, is released Friday 8th March via Dirty Hit and features recent singles ‘Modern Girl’ and ‘Alma Mater. You can pre-order ‘Bleachers’ now at bleachersmusic.com.

There’s a rich depth to the band’s sound on ‘Bleachers’: it is laid out in bright, soulful technicolour. The album is frontman Antonoff’s distinctly New Jersey take on the bizarre sensory contradictions of modern life, on his position in culture, and on the things he cares about. Sonically, it’s sad, it’s joyful, it’s music for driving on the highway to, for crying to and for dancing to at weddings. There’s something reassuringly touchable and concrete about its sentiment: exist in crazy times but remember what counts.

​​Described as “anthemic, life affirming pop rock” by the New York Times, Bleachers are fronted by globally celebrated, eight-time Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter, musician, and producer, Jack Antonoff. Releasing their debut album ‘Strange Desire’ in 2014, the band have built a huge, passionate following across three studio albums, becoming renowned for their impressive live show and infectious camaraderie. The band’s last album, ‘Take the Sadness Out of Saturday Night’ took them to new heights, showcasing Antonoff’s immersive songwriting and, as Variety testified, his innate skill at “supersizing personal stories into larger-than-life pop anthems”.

Both with Bleachers and as a songwriter and producer, Antonoff, who, in 2021, was credited by the BBC for having “redefined pop music”, has collaborated with the likes of Taylor Swift, Lana Del Rey, The 1975, Diana Ross, Lorde, St. Vincent, Florence + The Machine, Kevin Abstract and many more.

Bleachers 2024 Tour Dates:

Tues 19/03/24 – London, UK – O2 Forum Kentish Town – Sold Out

Wed 20/03/24 – London, UK – O2 Forum Kentish Town – Sold Out

Fri 22/03/24 – Manchester, UK – O2 Ritz – Sold Out

Sat 23/03/24 – Birmingham, UK – O2 Institute – Sold Out

Mon 25/03/24 – Glasgow, UK – Barrowland Ballroom – Sold Out

‘Bleachers’ Tracklist:

1. I Am Right On Time

2. Modern Girl

3. Jesus Is Dead

4. Me Before You

5. Alma Mater

6. Tiny Moves

7. Isimo

8. Woke Up Today

9. Self Respect

10. Hey Joe

11. Call Me After Midnight

12. We’re Gonna Know Each Other Forever

13. Ordinary Heaven

14. The Waiter