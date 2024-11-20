BLACKPINK’s LISA Announces Debut Solo Album Alter Ego – Release Date and Details

BLACKPINK’s LISA Announces Debut Solo Album Alter Ego

BLACKPINK star LISA is stepping into a bold new chapter of her career with the announcement of her first full-length solo album, Alter Ego. Slated for release on February 28, 2025, the project promises to showcase LISA’s evolution as an artist, offering fans an eight-track journey through diverse musical styles and five unique personas.

The concept behind Alter Ego revolves around LISA embodying five distinct characters, symbolized by the points of a star—a recurring visual motif in the album’s stunning promotional materials. From a volcanic red runway to a futuristic cyberpunk catwalk, the album teaser video released on her LLOUD YouTube channel gives fans a glimpse of the adventurous and cinematic themes woven into this project.

A New Era for LISA

LISA has been making waves as a solo artist with chart-topping singles like Rockstar (No. 1 on the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart) and New Woman, her collaboration with Grammy-winning singer Rosalía. Now, Alter Ego solidifies her position as an independent powerhouse, adding another dimension to her already stellar career with BLACKPINK.

In a recent Billboard interview, LISA reflected on the creative process behind the album:

“I think they’re going to be shocked at how capable I am [at] doing so many things,” she shared.

Despite embarking on her solo journey, LISA emphasized the continued camaraderie and support among BLACKPINK members:

“We’re on texts, we’re on FaceTime. They’re like family.”

What to Expect from Alter Ego

Release Date: February 28, 2025

February 28, 2025 Tracks: 8 songs spanning multiple genres.

8 songs spanning multiple genres. Concept: Five personas, each representing a unique personality, tied together by the five-pointed star motif.

Five personas, each representing a unique personality, tied together by the five-pointed star motif. Visuals: A blend of surreal settings including cyberpunk landscapes, enchanted gardens, and fiery volcanic runways.

Fans can pre-order Alter Ego now and watch the captivating teaser video on LISA’s official channels.

A Milestone in LISA’s Career

As LISA prepares for BLACKPINK’s 2025 reunion, Alter Ego offers a deeper dive into her personal artistry and creative vision. Whether through her dynamic performances, genre-spanning music, or visually rich storytelling, LISA continues to redefine what it means to be a global pop icon.

Stay tuned for more updates and mark your calendars for February 28, 2025—Alter Ego is coming!

Watch the teaser on top and see the stunning album cover below.