BLACKPINK’s Jennie Signs Solo Deal with Columbia Records, New Single Expected in October

BLACKPINK‘s Jennie is stepping into the next phase of her career, officially signing a solo deal with Columbia Records in partnership with her own entertainment company, Oddatelier. Fans won’t have to wait long for new music, as Jennie’s solo single is expected to drop in October, marking a significant moment in her journey as both a musician and actor.

Jennie first captivated the world as a member of BLACKPINK, a global K-pop phenomenon that has broken countless records. BLACKPINK, which formed in 2016 under YG Entertainment, became the first Korean female act to achieve five music videos with over a billion views on YouTube. They are also the most-followed girl group on Spotify, and in a historic milestone, became the only South Korean act to headline Coachella.

While BLACKPINK continues to soar, Jennie has carved out her own path as a solo artist and actor. Last year, she made waves in the HBO series The Idol, where she starred alongside Lily-Rose Depp and The Weeknd. The trio also collaborated on the song “One of the Girls” for the series soundtrack. In interviews, Jennie shared her passion for acting, revealing that she carefully chose her roles to ensure authenticity and personal connection.

- Advertisement -

Her upcoming solo work, in collaboration with Columbia Records, represents her latest artistic evolution. This partnership with Columbia, alongside her own label Oddatelier, shows Jennie’s dedication to taking control of her creative future. The October single will be a much-anticipated follow-up to her previous solo ventures, and fans are eager to see what new direction she will take.

As Jennie continues to build on her success in both music and acting, her solo career is set to reach new heights. Stay tuned for her new single releasing this October, and expect even more exciting projects as she continues to evolve her artistry.