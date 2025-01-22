Black Ops 6 Season 2: New Maps, Zombies, Weapons & More

Black Ops 6 Season 2 Update: Everything You Need to Know

Attention, players! It’s time to lock, load, and dive back into the action as Black Ops 6 Season 2 is set to launch on January 28. Packed with new multiplayer maps, a spine-chilling Zombies map, returning fan-favorite game modes, and a heap of new weapons, this season promises to take the battle to the next level. Here’s your breakdown of all the exciting new content coming your way.

New Multiplayer Maps

Get ready to explore five intense multiplayer maps designed for dynamic strategies and non-stop action:

Bounty: A fast-paced map set in an abandoned desert outpost, perfect for thrilling skirmishes. Dealership: Tight corners and flashy cars create a claustrophobic battlefield in this high-octane showroom. Lifeline: Take the fight to a luxurious yacht, where high-stakes firefights meet sleek surroundings. Bullet (Mid-Season): A gritty industrial zone packed with narrow corridors for close-quarters combat. Grind (Mid-Season): A nostalgic favorite, featuring an urban layout that old-school players will love.

Zombies Map: The Tomb

For the Zombies fans, The Tomb delivers a chilling, ancient battlefield where danger lurks at every turn. The map introduces:

The return of the Ice Staff , a fan-favorite weapon to freeze your enemies in their tracks.

, a fan-favorite weapon to freeze your enemies in their tracks. Three new boss zombies to challenge your survival skills: The Mimic : A shapeshifting terror that disguises itself as objects before attacking. Amalgam : A hulking beast with devastating melee strikes. Doppelghast : A shadowy figure that creates clones to confuse and overwhelm players.

to challenge your survival skills:

The Return of Gun Game

Gun Game makes a triumphant return in Season 2! This fan-favorite mode puts your skills to the test as you cycle through weapons with each kill. Whether you’re a seasoned veteran or a first-time player, Gun Game guarantees adrenaline-pumping chaos.

New Weapons and Operators

Expand your loadout with these deadly new weapons:

Katana : A sleek melee weapon for close-range takedowns.

: A sleek melee weapon for close-range takedowns. PPSH-41 : A classic SMG that shreds through enemy lines.

: A classic SMG that shreds through enemy lines. FN FAL: A semi-automatic rifle designed for precision-based players.

Season 2 also introduces new Operators with unique abilities to enhance your squad’s versatility on the battlefield.

Mid-Season Updates

The action doesn’t stop at launch. Mid-season updates will bring even more to the game, including:

The highly anticipated Bullet and Grind maps.

and maps. Additional Zombies surprises to keep you on your toes.

to keep you on your toes. Limited-time modes that spice up the multiplayer experience.

Get Ready for Season 2

With its mix of new maps, thrilling Zombies challenges, and exciting weapons, Black Ops 6 Season 2 is shaping up to be a game-changer. Don’t miss the launch on January 28—gear up and get ready to dominate the battlefield!

For the latest updates and news, stay tuned and check out the official Black Ops 6 site.