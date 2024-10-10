Black Coffee Returns to Dubai Harbour for an Epic Performance this December

On Saturday, December 28th, 2024, GRAMMY-winning DJ and producer Black Coffee will return to Dubai Harbour for a show that promises to be an unforgettable experience. Known for his unique blend of house music infused with African soul, jazz, and alternative percussion, Black Coffee will perform for thousands of fans at this iconic venue, delivering one of the most anticipated events of the holiday season.

Presented by The Night League, the masterminds behind Ushuaïa and Hï Ibiza, and Studio A by Addmind Hospitality, the event will showcase world-class performances, stunning visuals, and cutting-edge production by Romain Pissenem’s High Scream. Black Coffee’s ability to captivate audiences globally has earned him collaborations with superstars like Alicia Keys, Drake, and David Guetta, and his Ibiza residency is considered one of the best in the world. His last performance in Dubai drew over 15,000 attendees, so tickets are expected to sell out quickly.

Attendees can expect a night filled with electrifying energy, incredible sunset views of Dubai’s skyline, and an atmosphere that echoes the magic of Ibiza nightlife. Yann Pissenem, CEO of The Night League, expressed excitement about continuing their partnership with Black Coffee, while Elie Saba, Managing Partner at Addmind Hospitality, emphasized the immense love for Black Coffee’s music in Dubai.

Tickets and VIP tables are available now at platinumlist.net for what is guaranteed to be one of the hottest holiday season events.