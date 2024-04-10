Björk : Get ready for a transcendent DJ set in the heart of Brooklyn

Prepare to embark on a journey into the ethereal depths of sound as Björk, the iconic Icelandic artist, graces the industrial enclave beneath the Kosciusko Bridge with a mesmerizing DJ set. Set against the backdrop of “Under The K Bridge Park,” this unique event space nestled within the heart of Brooklyn promises an immersive experience like no other.

On this enchanting evening, Björk will weave her sonic tapestries alongside a carefully curated lineup of musical visionaries. Joining her in this sonic odyssey are Shygirl, Eartheater, Sega Bodega, Jlin, and Mun Sing, each bringing their own distinct flair to the sonic landscape. From pulsating beats to celestial melodies, prepare to be transported to realms beyond imagination.

Located conveniently in Greenpoint, Brooklyn, “Under The K” provides the perfect setting for this sonic exploration. Just a short distance from McGlorick Park, Brooklyn Steel, and major public transport routes, the venue offers easy access to those eager to immerse themselves in the magic of the evening.

As anticipation mounts for Björk’s first NYC appearance in five years, the excitement is further fueled by the upcoming release of a remix of “Oral” by Swedish DJ and producer Olof Dreijer, formerly of the Knife. With tickets set to go on sale this Friday, April 12, at 10 am, don’t miss your chance to be part of this transcendent experience.

So mark your calendars, secure your tickets, and prepare to lose yourself in the magic of Björk’s ethereal DJ set beneath the Kosciusko Bridge.