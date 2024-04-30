Billie Eilish Announces World Tour for New Album “Hit Me Hard and Soft”

Embark on a musical journey spanning continents as Billie Eilish spreads her eco-conscious message alongside the beats of her highly anticipated third studio album “Hit Me Hard and Soft“. Kicking off in North America this September, she’ll serenade audiences from Québec to Seattle, infusing each show with her signature blend of passion and purpose.
But it’s not just about the music – Billie Eilish is teaming up with Reverb to create eco-villages at every stop, inviting fans to join the movement for environmental and climate justice. Learn, engage, and be inspired to make a difference as you bask in the electrifying atmosphere of her performances.
And let’s talk about the food! With Support+Feed onboard, Eilish is dishing up delicious plant-based options, encouraging fans to savor the flavors of sustainability one bite at a time.
From the bustling streets of New York to the serene shores of Sydney, Eilish’s tour will unite fans across the globe in a celebration of music, community, and the planet we call home.
Tickets go on sale Friday, May 3, so mark your calendars and join the movement for a greener, groovier world with Billie Eilish and the Hit Me Hard and Soft tour!
Billie Eilish:Hit Me Hard and Soft tour
09-29 Quebec City, Quebec – Centre Videotron
10-01 Toronto, Ontario – Scotiabank Arena
10-02 Toronto, Ontario – Scotiabank Arena
10-04 Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena
10-05 Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
10-07 Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
10-09 Newark, NJ – Prudential Center
10-11 Boston, MA – TD Garden
10-13 Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena
10-16 New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
10-17 New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
10-18 New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
11-02 Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
11-03 Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
11-06 Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
11-08 Cincinnati, OH – Heritage Bank Center
11-10 Saint Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center
11-11 Saint Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center
11-13 Chicago, IL – United Center
11-14 Chicago, IL – United Center
11-16 Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center
11-17 Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center Omaha
11-19 Denver, CO – Ball Arena
11-20 Denver, CO – Ball Arena
12-03 Vancouver, British Columbia – Rogers Arena
12-05 Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
12-06 Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
12-08 Portland, OR – Moda Center
12-10 San Jose, CA – SAP Center at San Jose
12-11 San Jose, CA – SAP Center at San Jose
12-13 Glendale, AZ – Desert Diamond Arena
12-15 Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum
12-16 Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum
12-17 Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum
02-18 Brisbane, Australia – Brisbane Entertainment Centre
02-19 Brisbane, Australia – Brisbane Entertainment Centre
02-21 Brisbane, Australia – Brisbane Entertainment Centre
02-22 Brisbane, Australia – Brisbane Entertainment Centre
02-24 Sydney, Australia – Qudos Bank Arena
02-25 Sydney, Australia – Qudos Bank Arena
02-27 Sydney, Australia – Qudos Bank Arena
02-28 Sydney, Australia – Qudos Bank Arena
02-04 Melbourne, Australia – Rod Laver Arena
02-05 Melbourne, Australia – Rod Laver Arena
02-07 Melbourne, Australia – Rod Laver Arena
02-08 Melbourne, Australia – Rod Laver Arena
04-23 Stockholm, Sweden – Avicii Arena
04-24 Stockholm, Sweden – Avicii Arena
04-26 Oslo, Norway – Telenor Arena
04-28 Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena
04-29 Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena
05-02 Hannover, Germany – ZAG Arena
05-04 Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome
05-05 Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome
05-07 Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome
05-09 Berlin, Germany – Uber Arena
05-29 Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena
05-30 Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena
06-01 Prague, Czech Republic – O2 Arena
06-03 Krakow, Poland – Tauron Arena
06-04 Krakow, Poland – Tauron Arena
06-06 Vienna, Austria – Stadthalle
06-08 Bologna, Italy – Unipol Arena
06-10 Paris, France – Accor Arena
06-11 Paris, France – Accor Arena
06-14 Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi
06-15 Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi
07-07 Glasgow, Scotland – OVO Hydro
07-08 Glasgow, Scotland – OVO Hydro
07-10 London, England – The O2
07-11 London, England – The O2
07-13 London, England – The O2
07-14 London, England – The O2
07-16 London, England – The O2
07-17 London, England – The O2
07-19 Manchester, England – Co-op Live
07-20 Manchester, England – Co-op Live
07-22 Manchester, England – Co-op Live
07-23 Manchester, England – Co-op Live
07-26 Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena
07-27 Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena