Billie Eilish Announces World Tour for New Album “Hit Me Hard and Soft”

Embark on a musical journey spanning continents as Billie Eilish spreads her eco-conscious message alongside the beats of her highly anticipated third studio album “Hit Me Hard and Soft“. Kicking off in North America this September, she’ll serenade audiences from Québec to Seattle, infusing each show with her signature blend of passion and purpose.

But it’s not just about the music – Billie Eilish is teaming up with Reverb to create eco-villages at every stop, inviting fans to join the movement for environmental and climate justice. Learn, engage, and be inspired to make a difference as you bask in the electrifying atmosphere of her performances.

And let’s talk about the food! With Support+Feed onboard, Eilish is dishing up delicious plant-based options, encouraging fans to savor the flavors of sustainability one bite at a time.

From the bustling streets of New York to the serene shores of Sydney, Eilish’s tour will unite fans across the globe in a celebration of music, community, and the planet we call home.

Tickets go on sale Friday, May 3, so mark your calendars and join the movement for a greener, groovier world with Billie Eilish and the Hit Me Hard and Soft tour!

Billie Eilish:Hit Me Hard and Soft tour

09-29 Quebec City, Quebec – Centre Videotron

10-01 Toronto, Ontario – Scotiabank Arena

10-02 Toronto, Ontario – Scotiabank Arena

10-04 Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena

10-05 Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

10-07 Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

10-09 Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

10-11 Boston, MA – TD Garden

10-13 Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

10-16 New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

10-17 New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

10-18 New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

11-02 Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

11-03 Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

11-06 Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

11-08 Cincinnati, OH – Heritage Bank Center

11-10 Saint Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

11-11 Saint Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

11-13 Chicago, IL – United Center

11-14 Chicago, IL – United Center

11-16 Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center

11-17 Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center Omaha

11-19 Denver, CO – Ball Arena

11-20 Denver, CO – Ball Arena

12-03 Vancouver, British Columbia – Rogers Arena

12-05 Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

12-06 Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

12-08 Portland, OR – Moda Center

12-10 San Jose, CA – SAP Center at San Jose

12-11 San Jose, CA – SAP Center at San Jose

12-13 Glendale, AZ – Desert Diamond Arena

12-15 Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum

12-16 Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum

12-17 Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum

02-18 Brisbane, Australia – Brisbane Entertainment Centre

02-19 Brisbane, Australia – Brisbane Entertainment Centre

02-21 Brisbane, Australia – Brisbane Entertainment Centre

02-22 Brisbane, Australia – Brisbane Entertainment Centre

02-24 Sydney, Australia – Qudos Bank Arena

02-25 Sydney, Australia – Qudos Bank Arena

02-27 Sydney, Australia – Qudos Bank Arena

02-28 Sydney, Australia – Qudos Bank Arena

02-04 Melbourne, Australia – Rod Laver Arena

02-05 Melbourne, Australia – Rod Laver Arena

02-07 Melbourne, Australia – Rod Laver Arena

02-08 Melbourne, Australia – Rod Laver Arena

04-23 Stockholm, Sweden – Avicii Arena

04-24 Stockholm, Sweden – Avicii Arena

04-26 Oslo, Norway – Telenor Arena

04-28 Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena

04-29 Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena

05-02 Hannover, Germany – ZAG Arena

05-04 Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome

05-05 Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome

05-07 Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome

05-09 Berlin, Germany – Uber Arena

05-29 Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena

05-30 Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena

06-01 Prague, Czech Republic – O2 Arena

06-03 Krakow, Poland – Tauron Arena

06-04 Krakow, Poland – Tauron Arena

06-06 Vienna, Austria – Stadthalle

06-08 Bologna, Italy – Unipol Arena

06-10 Paris, France – Accor Arena

06-11 Paris, France – Accor Arena

06-14 Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi

06-15 Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi

07-07 Glasgow, Scotland – OVO Hydro

07-08 Glasgow, Scotland – OVO Hydro

07-10 London, England – The O2

07-11 London, England – The O2

07-13 London, England – The O2

07-14 London, England – The O2

07-16 London, England – The O2

07-17 London, England – The O2

07-19 Manchester, England – Co-op Live

07-20 Manchester, England – Co-op Live

07-22 Manchester, England – Co-op Live

07-23 Manchester, England – Co-op Live

07-26 Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena

07-27 Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena