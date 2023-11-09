Beyoncé’s RENAISSANCE: A Cinematic Journey of Creative Mastery | New Trailer

Beyoncé has shared a new trailer for RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCÉ, the theatrical release chronicling Beyoncé’s record-setting global RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR.The film will play in movie theaters worldwide beginning December 1. Tickets are officially on sale now at BeyonceFilm.com . Screenings for some territories will begin December 21 with tickets going on sale at a later date.

RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCÉ accentuates the journey of RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR – a record-setting worldwide concert tour that spanned 56 shows, 39 cities, and 12 countries – from its inception to the opening show in Stockholm, Sweden, to the grand finale in Kansas City, Missouri. It is about Beyoncé’s intention, hard work, involvement in every aspect of the production, her creative mind and purpose to create her legacy, and master her craft.

Received with extraordinary acclaim by International and US media alike, Beyoncé’s outstanding performance during RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR created a sanctuary for freedom, acceptance, and shared joy. Its maximalist production welcomed more than 2.7 million fans from around the world, who travelled across oceans to enjoy Club RENAISSANCE. Now, millions of moviegoers will get caught up in the Joy Parade, the monumental dance party that celebrates everyone’s right to be themselves, close to home.

RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCÉ, will be made available to millions of moviegoers around the world, as it is expected to open in thousands of movie theaters globally beginning Friday, December 1, 2023, with select territories opening on Thursday, December 21, 2023.

This year, Beyoncé became the artist with the most Grammy wins of all time. She took home Grammys for Best Dance/Electronic Music Album, Best Dance/Electronic Recording, Best Traditional R&B Performance, and Best R&B Song.