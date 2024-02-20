Beyoncé: Reveals her struggle with psoriasis

Beyoncé spoke for the first time about her experience with psoriasis. The famous singer gave an interview to “Essence” and, on the occasion of the release of her new hair care product line, she talked about her problem.

“I have many beautiful memories associated with my hair. The relationship we have with our hair is such a deeply personal journey,” the superstar told Essence in a new interview.

“From spending my childhood in my mother’s hair salon to my father applying oil to my scalp to treat my psoriasis – these moments were sacred to me,” she continued, revealing for the first time that she struggles with the condition.

Beyoncé reveals psoriasis struggle while discussing ‘deeply personal’ hair journey https://t.co/iYj9S3OZE0 — Page Six (@PageSix) February 19, 2024

- Advertisement -

The autoimmune disease causes the body to produce an excess of new skin cells, resulting in plaques, itching on the scalp, elbows, knees, and other parts of the body.

Beyoncé’s interview with Essence comes a few weeks after the singer finally confirmed that she is launching a hair care product line called Cécred.

The 32-time Grammy winner, who surprised with two country-inspired songs during the Super Bowl last week, had initially said she would work on a hair care brand in 2023.

Elsewhere in the interview, she referred to the decision that went viral to cut her long curls into a pixie cut in 2013.

“I love how we associate a specific hairstyle with moments in our lives, like that moment with short hair,” she remembered.

- Advertisement -

She made the decision almost a year after the birth of her first child with her husband Jay-Z: Blue Ivy Carter, who is now 12 years old.