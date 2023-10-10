Bad Bunny Surprises Fans with New Album ‘Nadie sabe lo que va a pasar mañana’

- Advertisement -

No one knows what will happen tomorrow, but certainly with a bit of notice, we can come up with some ideas. Bad Bunny seems to share the same sentiment as yesterday evening, he surprised everyone by announcing on his social media the release of a new album titled ‘Nadie sabe lo que va a pasar mañana’ (No one knows what will happen tomorrow). The news comes with a teaser video followed by the caption ‘The most anticipated day for many has already arrived.’ The release date is this Friday, October 13th.

‘Nadie sabe lo que va a pasar mañana’ will contain 22 songs, including the two already released singles ‘Un Preview’ and ‘Where She Goes.’ This album, the fifth solo project in the career of the Puerto Rican artist, follows the success of ‘Un verano sin ti’ released just over a year ago, which made Bad Bunny the most streamed artist on Spotify for the third consecutive year.