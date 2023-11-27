BABYMONSTER Unleashes Energetic Debut with ‘Batter Up’

Breaking onto the K-pop scene with flair and determination, the highly anticipated debut of the girl group BABYMONSTER has finally arrived, marked by the release of their energetic track, ‘Batter Up.’

The music video for ‘Batter Up’ is a visual feast, showcasing intricate sets ranging from a vibrant high school classroom to a dazzling indoor stadium. Seamlessly blending with the song’s theme, the choreography draws inspiration from the world of baseball, aligning perfectly with the spirited essence implied by the title.

Against a backdrop of a lively hip-hop beat, the lyrics convey a sense of empowerment and self-determination. “I’m on a mission, don’t need permission / No matter what, I’m gonna make my own decisions / I’m talkin’ you, you want it too / I’m pretty and kind, but watch how I turn into a monster,” the members sing, embodying a fusion of confidence and charisma.

- Advertisement -

In expressing their emotions about this long-awaited debut, BABYMONSTER shared their joy, stating, “We are really happy because today is the day when we come to realize our long-cherished dream.” Speaking to The Korea Times, they added, “We did our best so we could show our own color that hasn’t been seen before.” This sentiment hints at a commitment to bringing something fresh and distinctive to the ever-evolving K-pop landscape.

Notably, BABYMONSTER is a significant addition to YG Entertainment, marking the first girl group debut under the label since the formidable BLACKPINK in 2016. Comprising six talented members—Ruka, Chiquita, Rami, Pharita, Rora, and Asa—the group’s introduction into the industry is already making waves, leaving fans eager to witness the unique color and style they promise to bring to the world of K-pop. With ‘Batter Up,’ BABYMONSTER has not only stepped up to the plate but has also hit a home run, setting the stage for what could be a remarkable journey in the realm of Korean pop music.

Listen ‘Batter Up’: