Axwell makes a dynamic return with the “Sinister Mi Amor Remode”

With the triumphant return of the Swedish House Mafia, Axwell finds himself immersed in collaborative endeavors with his musical counterparts, Sebastian Ingrosso and Steve Angello. However, this doesn’t deter him from channeling energy into his solo projects and the distinctive imprint, Axtone. Presently, the Swedish producer introduces a polished remode of Thomas Newson and Corey James’ dynamic production.

The much-anticipated release of “Sinister (Axwell Mi Amor Remode)” has been a focal point for electronic music enthusiasts since Axwell showcased it at the mesmerizing Tomorrowland Winter set earlier this year. Now available through Axtone Records, the single marks the return of Liverpool producer Corey James to the imprint, joining forces with debutant Thomas Newson—a familiar face in the electronic music scene. Opening with an irresistible lead melody, the track draws listeners in, gradually building up with intricate percussion to establish a solid foundation. With its seamless house rhythms and infectious energy, the composition seems to transcend the eras of dance music, instantly becoming a timeless masterpiece.

Since Axwell’s initial unveiling of the track, fans have eagerly anticipated its arrival on streaming platforms, eager to immerse themselves in the experience both on and off the dance floor. In crafting this timeless ambiance, Axwell delves into the label’s own history, incorporating elements from Mosimann & Antoine Delvig’s 2021 single “Mi Amor,” elevating the operatic female vocal to complement the Sinister production. The result is a beautiful release, serving as a powerful testament to Axwell’s brilliance and prowess in every project he undertakes. Don’t miss the opportunity to explore “Sinister (Axwell Mi Amor Remode)”—available now!

- Advertisement -

Listen Up: