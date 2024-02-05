Axel Cooper & Toby Gad Unleash a Dancefloor Eruption with Keke Palmer & Aloe Blacc

Prepare for a musical eruption as of-the-moment producer Axel Cooper and songwriter extraordinaire Toby Gad drop their latest, collaborative banger, ‘Little Do You Know‘ feat, Keke Palmer and Aloe Blacc! This track isn’t just a party starter—it’s a full-blown dancefloor revolution with heart-pounding beats, relentless trance vibes, and a nod to the golden era of raves, this collaboration is set to be the ultimate dance track on everyone’s lips.

Aloe Blacc takes the lead, delivering vocals that don’t just hit, but detonate across the chorus as the iconic American movie star Keke Palmer joins the sonic spectacle, weaving her vocals seamlessly into the breakneck production, adding a powerful finesse that will leave audiences in awe. This is the kind of music that doesn’t just play but conquers, unleashing havoc on the senses that will have the dancefloor jumping, as an adrenaline-pumping release that doesn’t politely knock on the door of the music scene but kicks it down.

‘Little Do You Know’ showcases both artists’ Midas Touch ability in bridging together their individual worlds. Axel Cooper has already caught the attention of those that matter, with huge releases on the likes of Spinnin’ Records and collaborations with names including Alok, VIZE and Yves V, singles including ‘Dernière Danse’ and ‘Te Boté’ are each close to 20 million streams on Spotify alone, signalling his blazing presence in the scene. Toby Gad is one of the biggest songwriters in modern music today, the Grammy Award-winning artist is the name behind iconic releases including Beyonce’s ‘If I Were A Boy’ and Fergie’s ‘Big Girls Don’t Cry’, here revamping his own 2014 release ‘Little Do You Know’ with a fresh injection a decade later.

Aloe Blacc is a name applauded the world over thanks to tracks including that chart-topping ‘I Need A Dollar’ and Avicii collaboration ‘Wake Me Up’, as Hollywood royalty Keke Palmer, Primetime Emmy Award and BET Award winner, and one of Time Magazine’s most influential people in the world, brings her captivating vocal performance to the fore.

Gad’s ‘Little Do You Know’ originally has been one of the organic TikTok success stories with over one million user generated videos and 700 million Spotify streams to date. This new interpretation is a raw, unapologetic burst of energy and emotion that will soundtrack unforgettable nights of unbridled revelry – make sure to check out the new ‘Little Do You Know’ remix from Axel Cooper & Toby Gad feat Keke Palmer & Aloe Blacc.