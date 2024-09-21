Avicii’s ‘Levels’ Surpasses 1 Billion Streams on Spotify: A Testament to His Legacy

Avicii’s legendary track, ‘Levels,’ has reached a monumental milestone of one billion streams on Spotify, becoming the sixth song by the EDM superstar to achieve this incredible feat. This iconic track continues to captivate listeners worldwide, cementing Avicii’s lasting impact on the electronic dance music scene.

Released in 2011, ‘Levels’ has stood the test of time, not only propelling Avicii to stardom but also becoming a defining anthem for the entire genre of EDM. Tracks like ‘Hey Brother’ and ‘Wake Me Up’ also reached similar heights, with the latter surpassing two billion streams in August last year. Additionally, ‘The Nights,’ ‘Waiting For Love,’ and ‘Without You’ have all earned the same accolade, showcasing Avicii’s widespread influence and timeless appeal.

On Instagram, Avicii’s team shared, “This iconic track played a pivotal role not only for Avicii but for the history of EDM – remaining a timeless anthem that transcends generations and continues to captivate audiences worldwide.”

Fans continue to honor Avicii’s legacy through his unforgettable music. His documentary, “Avicii – I’m Tim,” premiered at New York’s Tribeca Film Festival, offering a personal glimpse into the life of a prodigious talent who left an indelible mark on the music world.