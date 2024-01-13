Armin van Buuren Unveils New Album, ‘Breathe In’: Listen

Armin van Buuren, the maestro of electronic dance music, has just unleashed his ninth studio album, ‘Breathe In,’ through his own Armada Music label. This 12-track masterpiece features collaborations with notable artists such as Ferry Corsten, Rank 1, Vini Vici, and several guest vocalists. Crafted over a span of two years, the album draws inspiration from the return to dance floors and clubs post the COVID-19 pandemic.

Described as the next chapter in the narrative that began with the ‘Feel Again’ LP released in March of the previous year, ‘Breathe In’ takes a leap into a more upbeat and high-BPM sound, offering a fresh sonic experience compared to its predecessor.

Immerse yourself in the pulsating beats and collaborative brilliance of ‘Breathe In,’ a testament to Armin van Buuren’s musical evolution. Listen to the full album below.

This release comes on the heels of Armin van Buuren’s A State of Trance mix for 2023, a colossal 111-track mega mix featuring renowned producers like Chicane, Ferry Corsten, Rank 1, Bryan Kearney, and, of course, Armin van Buuren himself.

#Listen: