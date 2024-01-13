Greek Edition

Armin van Buuren Unveils New Album, ‘Breathe In’: Listen

The Renowned DJ's Ninth Studio Album, a Vibrant Exploration of Uplifting Beats and Collaborative Brilliance

Armin van Buuren, the maestro of electronic dance music, has just unleashed his ninth studio album, ‘Breathe In,’ through his own Armada Music label. This 12-track masterpiece features collaborations with notable artists such as Ferry Corsten, Rank 1, Vini Vici, and several guest vocalists. Crafted over a span of two years, the album draws inspiration from the return to dance floors and clubs post the COVID-19 pandemic.

Described as the next chapter in the narrative that began with the ‘Feel Again’ LP released in March of the previous year, ‘Breathe In’ takes a leap into a more upbeat and high-BPM sound, offering a fresh sonic experience compared to its predecessor.

Immerse yourself in the pulsating beats and collaborative brilliance of ‘Breathe In,’ a testament to Armin van Buuren’s musical evolution. Listen to the full album below.

This release comes on the heels of Armin van Buuren’s A State of Trance mix for 2023, a colossal 111-track mega mix featuring renowned producers like Chicane, Ferry Corsten, Rank 1, Bryan Kearney, and, of course, Armin van Buuren himself.

