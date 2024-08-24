Armin van Buuren Revives Camisra’s ’90s Rave Classic ‘Let Me Show You’ with a Modern Twist

Armin van Buuren, one of electronic dance music’s most revered figures, has breathed new life into Camisra’s legendary 1998 anthem, “Let Me Show You.” This modern rework, released today under Armada Music, bridges the gap between nostalgia and contemporary sound, making it a must-listen for both longtime fans and new audiences alike.

The original track, released 25 years ago by Camisra—an alias of ‘Tall’ Paul Newman—quickly became a chart-topping sensation, soaring into the top 5 of the UK charts. Known for its kinetic drums, bold synths, and infectious energy, “Let Me Show You” cemented its place as a staple in DJ sets worldwide, played by artists like James Hype, Jax Jones, and Solomun.

Fast forward to 2024, and Armin van Buuren has revisited this rave classic, adding his signature touch to make it resonate with today’s EDM scene. Describing his approach as a “revival” rather than a “rework,” van Buuren retains the essence of the original while infusing it with deeper bass cuts, intensified vocals, and elevated synths. The result is a track that feels both fresh and familiar, ready to dominate underground clubs and festival stages alike.

“Sometimes, to move forward, you need to look back,” van Buuren shared in a recent interview. “The original has so much character—I just wanted to enhance what was already there and make it feel fresh for my sets. It’s been a summer anthem.”

First previewed at Tomorrowland Winter, this reimagined version has already made waves across the EDM community. With its timeless elements and modern production, “Let Me Show You” is set to be a festival favorite throughout the season, offering a nostalgic journey with a contemporary twist.

Now available on all major streaming platforms, Camisra & Armin van Buuren’s “Let Me Show You” is a testament to the enduring appeal of ’90s rave music, reinterpreted for today’s audience. Whether you’re a longtime fan or a newcomer to the genre, this track is sure to ignite the dance floor.

Listen to “Let Me Show You” today and experience the revival of a classic anthem, expertly crafted by one of EDM’s finest.